Some Notes on Eric Miller's Review of "Public Intellectuals in the Global Arena"...

...And a live-from-the-West-Wing Twitter feed is not likely to advance our fortunes, either.... Is the liberal democratic tradition up to the challenge—the challenge of disciplining an economic order that exists not to prosper democracy but itself? On such crucial questions this volume sounds an uncertain note—and a rather quiet uncertain note at that.... No thoroughgoing leftists (seemingly) number among the contributors—none, that is, disposed to warn of enlarging catastrophic conflict between democracy and capital...

"Wealth imbalances alone produce a situation in which... market systems go horribly, dreadfully, diabolically wrong. Consider the Bengal famine.... And what of the British state that ruled India, and was responsible for checking to see whether the incentives the market system was providing really were the incentives that we wanted people to responding to? Prime Minister Winston Churchill sent a telegram, asking: if it were really true that there was famine in India, why was Mohandas Gandhi still alive?..."

(2) The problem, of course, is that the old leftist shibboleth is no longer something anybody can believe in:

The proletariat will use its political supremacy to wrest... centralise all instruments of production in the hands of the State, i.e., of the proletariat organised as the ruling class; and to increase the total productive forces as rapidly as possible.... When... class distinctions have disappeared, and... production has been concentrated in the hands of a vast association of the whole nation... public power will lose its political character... [as] merely the organised power of one class for oppressing another.... In place of... society with its classes and class antagonisms, we shall have an association, in which the free development of each is the condition for the free development of all...

(3) And as Keynes wrote about Trotsky back in 1926:

Granted his assumptions, much of Trotsky’s argument is, I think, unanswerable.... But what are his assumptions?... That a plan exists... that... [that] the proletariat... are converted to the plan... the rest who for purely selfish reasons oppose it.... If we pressed him, I suppose he would mention Marx. And there we will leave him with an echo of his own words–“together with theological literature, perhaps the most useless, and in any case the most boring form of verbal creation.” Trotsky’s book must confirm us in our conviction of the uselessness, the empty-headedness of Force at the present stage.... All the political parties alike have their origins in past ideas and not in new ideas–and none more conspicuously so than the Marxists. It is not necessary to debate the subtleties of what justifies a man in promoting his gospel by force; for no one has a gospel. The next move is with the head, and fists must wait...

(4) So what is the new gospel—or, rather, what is the public-sphere intellectual-sociological process that we ought to have to discern the new gospel? And do we have that process? And since we do not, how should we go about trying to build it? Those are, I think, the big questions that our book was trying to address, fitfully and unsatisfactorily as we did so.

Back to Eric:

Willy Lam... on... China... places his hope in... “universal norms,” “universal-style democratic institutions,” and “the values enshrined in the charters of the United Nations.”... [Michael] Zuckert too finds the “liberal-democratic tradition” to be “the indispensable ground for our common moral and political life.” But is the liberal democratic tradition up to the challenge—the challenge of disciplining an economic order that exists not to prosper democracy but itself?...

(5) The answer was supposed to be "social democracy"—or, if you preferred, "liberal democratic socialism", although the S-ism word has, in my view, been too deeply poisoned by the really existing socialisms that existed behind the Iron Curtain for it to be of any positive discursive use. In Polanyian terms, social democracy was supposed to ensure that people had the rights they thought they deserved and expected to see instantiated even though they were not property rights properly—their rights to stable communities, anticipated income levels, and stability of life and economic organization that Polanyi argued a market society undermined by its "fictitious" transformation of land, labor, and finance into "commodities". Yet somehow there is now not a Polanyian revolt of "society" against the market economy, but rather of some elements of "society" against social democracy—it is not the market economy, but rather social democracy that is seen as illegitimately taxing and regulating the "productive" and giving to the "unproductive". The question of the breakdown of the social democratic order in the face of first a hard neoliberalist and now a neo-fascist challenge remains poorly understood.

Back to Eric:

Tellingly, many of the book’s authors find themselves preoccupied with structural-functionalist questions regarding the evolving place of public intellectuals... taking for granted... integrity and stability (or... the impossibility of an alternative)... [and] musings on the “role” of intellectuals in it.... Lilla... contends that “the era of liberal idealism that began in the 1980s and spread in the 1990s is over,” and that we now find ourselves illiberally bound to a global behemoth that is yet unnamed—or not named properly: “We have no idea how this system really works, or even what to call it”...

(6) I see those two currents not in opposition but as instead in mutual support: we do not understand the social and societal world in which we are embedded, and yet we must understand—and fulfill—our role in order to even have a chance of creating a society that can make its important choices. "Tradition" is not an alternative—and it never was. There never were societies based on the "traditional" in the sense that what is old is what is good, and the older the better. There were societies in which change came only slowly, so that what had worked for some people in the relatively recent past was likely to work (of only for today's analogues of those same people) today. There were societies that turned antiquity and habit into an advantageous Burkean judo move: instead buying all new furniture, find a creative, clever, and beneficial way to utilize the furniture you have inherited, no matter how differently you are using it from what its original purchasers used it for. There were societies that pretended that what was convenient to the powerful—even if a rank innovation—was "tradition" because they could not or dared not enunciate any other reason for it.

Well, in our world change does not come slowly. In our world, the Burkean judo move move is of limited use—especially as it tends to slide into the mendacious and destructive third use of "traditional ". Thus when Eric Miller and Michael Zuckert counterpose "tradition" to "public intellectuals" as ways of collectively thinking about who we shall be, he poses a choice that must be false for us. And, to tell the truth, the choice was overwhelmingly false for all of our predecessors as well, back to the Toba volcanic supereruption and the coming of language to the East African Plains Ape. Time scales and mendacity in the context of limited access to documents and history may have masked that for long periods of time. But it was so.

It is public intellectualism or nothing.

Moreover, I think Eric misdiagnoses the current problem:

Today, thanks to the internet, we may have enlarging “public intellectual” presence, but only—and not coincidentally—in the face of an absent public, a public that, having been educated in a fragmented disciplinary and social order, has given itself over to “jobs and private affairs”: Economics 101. We citizens need a new core curriculum... the active presence of that ancient Augustinian city, portending... a civil society founded upon the bedrock of institutions that store up treasure capital cannot see. And we need teachers—intellectuals, if you will—who can help us to see and seize that treasure. Now.

(7) It is not an absent public that is the problem, but a #fakenews and a Fox News public. Most importantly right now, Mike Pence and Teresa May do not seem to have had their conversations with James and Lachlan Murdoch—and with Rupert—on the importance of preparing the way for the #Amendment25 remedies that are now necessary. I mean, making money by terrifying your elderly viewers and so keeping their eyeballs glued so you can sell them overpriced gold and weapons is all fun and games. But somebody is going to lose an eye—indeed, Mossad has in all likelihood already lost assets.

(8) Not, note well, that I understand the public sphere of the early twenty-first century, or how to improve it...

