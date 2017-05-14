« | Main | »

Should-Read: Kavya Vaghul: Weekend reading: the #WorkingPaperTuesday edition: "Matthew Desmond tackles the relationship between homeownership and inequality... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/weekend-reading-the-workingpapertuesday-edition/

...benefits of home mortgage interest and other real estate tax deductions overwhelmingly accrue to the upper-middle class and the wealthy.... The “robot apocalypse”... is not in fact coming, argues Greg Ip.... Valerie Wilson... Black moms work more hours and are much more likely to work...

May 14, 2017 at 01:37 PM |

Comments

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787