A research roundup on unpredictable schedules in the United States | Equitable Growth

Should-Read: Bridget Ansel: A research roundup on unpredictable schedules in the United States: "For Americans with a 9-to-5 job, it can be hard to imagine the life of a worker with an unpredictable, constantly shifting schedule... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/a-research-roundup-on-unpredictable-schedules-in-the-united-states/
...But this is the reality for 17 percent of workers in the United States, whose schedules are often a product of “lean labor strategies” that try to align the number of staff working with consumer demand in as close to real time as possible...