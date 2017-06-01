Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted
With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.
Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!
HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||
AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||
OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |
"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787
Comment of the Day: Charles Steindel: Lael Brainard: Navigating the Different Signals from Inflation and Unemployment: "I was at the speech. The Q&A was dominated by people asking about reinvestment plans... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/05/must-read-once-again-over-the-past-30-years-we-have-had-three-business-cycle-peaks1990-2000-and-2007and-thre.html?cid=6a00e551f08003883401b8d2884e39970c#comment-6a00e551f08003883401b8d2884e39970c
June 01, 2017 at 09:54 AM in Streams: Comment of the Day | Permalink
| | |