« | Main | »

Comment of the Day: Charles Steindel: Why the Fed Should Rethink Its 2%/Year No-Lookback Inflation Target: "I've long thought that whatever the target is, they are looking at the wrong index... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/why-the-fed-should-rethink-its-2year-no-lookback-inflation-target.html?cid=6a00e551f08003883401bb09a42571970d#comment-6a00e551f08003883401bb09a42571970d

...The PCE is a (crude) measure of the cost of living. It includes many imputed, not directly observed market, prices, has a heavy import weight, and excludes a large share of the prices actually charged by businesses (those for capital goods, products purchased by governments, and exports).

In terms of an inflation measure that might actually bear on production and employment decisions, the modern finished items PPI, which is an index of prices charged by U.S. businesses (including, by the way, service industries, for those who think the PPI still only measures goods prices) would seem superior. Unfortunately, this is a fairly new measure, so we don't have a good idea of its cyclical behavior (even when its not targeted), or its biases, and we'd surely want to do some trimming to look at short-term moves.

From the end of 2010 to the end of 2016 growth in the overall index was about 1.3% a year; ex-food and energy about 1.6% (we might want to also trim the retail markup component--"trade services"--but the measure eliminating that along with food and energy goes back less than four years). Looks like a bit of a pickup this year. But with no real cyclical history, it's hard to reach a judgment on these moves.

June 10, 2017 at 06:17 AM in Streams: Comment of the Day |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

Recently...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |

Probably Worth Reading...

Definitely Worth Reading...

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787