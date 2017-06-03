« | Main | Weekend Reading: Corey Robin: Second Edition of The Reactionary Mind now available for order »

Comment of the Day: Robert Waldmann: Why Is the FOMC So Certain the U.S. Is "Essentially at Full Employment"?: "Two things. One small and one very dubious... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/05/why-is-the-fomc-so-certain-the-us-is-essentially-at-full-employment.html?cid=6a00e551f08003883401b7c8fec793970b#comment-6a00e551f08003883401b7c8fec793970b

...The small thing is that there are two buldges of the US age distribution—boomers and millenials. A prime age American is slightly more likely to be near the ends of primeness than right in the primest age. This implies slightly lower expected labor force participation than back in the good old days when we were in our primes (our host and I are (sadly) no longer prime age at all). This effect is not huge but the sign is clear and it is clearly exogenous.

The large dubious issue is that many more people are receiving social security disability pensions than in the past. There were over 3.2 million more in 2016 than in 2002 or roughly 2% of the labor force. If those people were as likely to be employed as others, the employment ratio would be about as high as it has ever been when the president wasn't named Clinton.

The problem is that it is clear that the recession certainly caused more people to receive a social security disability pension, because of a huge (roughly 50%) increase in the number of applicants per year in the worst years of the recession—people try harder to get a disability pension when they can't get a job (or a job they can handle given their boarderline disability).

However, even if endogenous, receipt of a disability benefit is pretty permanent—people aren't tossed off the program. So the increase, even if caused by the great recession, affects the full employment employment to prime age population ratio...

June 03, 2017 at 08:52 AM in Streams: Comment of the Day |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

Recently...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |

Probably Worth Reading...

Definitely Worth Reading...

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787