http://www.bradford-delong.com/highlighted.html
Plus: Must-Reads:
- Samuel Osborne: Angela Merkel says Germany can no longer rely on Donald Trump's America: "'We Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands'... http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/angela-merkel-donald-trump-germany-us-no-longer-rely-european-union-climate-change-g7-a7760486.html
- Gavyn Davies: The Fed’s Lowflation Dilemma: "The [last] two months together have left core CPI inflation 0.4 percentage points lower than expected... https://www.ft.com/content/b165f756-e4bf-3a70-880f-74474f6538fa
Links:
- The end of the "Chets" in finance (cf.: Alameida: The Mysteries of Chet http://www.unfogged.com/archives/week_2005_05_15.html ): Justin Baer: Wall Street's Endangered Species: The Ivy League Jock: "..." https://newsstand.google.com/articles/CAIiELAXT5GuW7xFT_2QSWztqYkqFwgEKg8IACoHCAow1tzJATDnyxUw54IY?for=Wall%20Street%E2%80%99s%20Endangered%20Species:%20The%20College%20Jock
- Lawrence Mishel and Josh Bivens: The zombie robot argument lurches on: "There is no evidence that automation leads to joblessness or inequality Report..." http://www.epi.org/publication/the-zombie-robot-argument-lurches-on-there-is-no-evidence-that-automation-leads-to-joblessness-or-inequality/
- Bay Area Book Festival https://www.baybookfest.org/