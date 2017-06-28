« Procrastinating on June 28, 2017 | Main | »

Equitable Growth: Research on Tap: After Piketty: Tue, Jul 11, 2017 at 5:00 PM

Equitable Growth: Research on Tap: After Piketty: "Join us on July 11 to kick off Equitable Growth’s new Research on Tap conversation series... https://www.eventbrite.com/e/research-on-tap-after-piketty-tickets-35521433564

...drinks, dialogue, and debate. Our July conversation will focus on how the lessons and questions from “After Piketty: The Agenda for Inequality and Economics” http://amzn.to/2trb28R can help the policymaking community grapple with the role of political, social, and economic institutions in shaping economic outcomes, including inequality.   Featuring: Ryan Avent, Heather Boushey, Brad DeLong, Darrick Hamilton, Elisabeth Jacobs, Annie Lowrey, and Marshall Steinhaum.

Space is limited. For any questions, please contact Erica Handloff at 202-545-3354 or ehandloff@equitablegrowth.org

