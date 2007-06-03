Grasping Reality 10 Years Ago: June 3, 2007

Six files:
- Links for 2007-06-04 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/links_for_20070_2.html: "Fareed Zakaria on restoring America's place, Hugh Williamson on G8 riots in Germany, Mark Danner on words in a time of war, and Jonathan Schwarz on the relative sizes of different national economies
- Tyler Cowen says smart things: The Value of a Diversified Intellectual Portfolio http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/the_value_of_a_.html
- Larry Ball is right: Q: Has Globalization Changed Inflation? A: No. http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/larry_ball_q_ha.html
- It was never clear to me why Fareed Zakaria was saying either of these things: The Next Generation of Republicans Is Worse than Bush http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/fareed_zakaria__1.html | It Is Time to Stop Bashing Bush http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/fareed_zakaria_.html
- A very good meditation on issues discussed at TPM Cafe, through a family-history lens: James K. Galbraith's John Kenneth Galbraith Lecture http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/james_k_galbrai.html
- At the FT, I write: Barack Obama's mid-2007 health plan was very good http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/i_like_barack_o.html
The sixth is worth noting and remembering..