Hoisted: Duncan Black on How Journamalists Report on the Clintons

*Hoisted from Ten Years Ago: *plus ca change, plus ca meme chose:

Duncan Black http://www.eschatonblog.com/2007_06_03_archive.html#8709637863335883566: "The ghost of Joseph Heller is channeled by Bernstein and O'Reilly to reflect 15 years of reporting on the Clintons...

...O'REILLY: Did she break the law? BERNSTEIN: Yes. O'REILLY: OK. Good, I like this. How did she break the law? BERNSTEIN: She broke the law if, indeed, she perjured herself. O'REILLY: Well, you just said she did break the law. BERNSTEIN: No. The special prosecutor determined that she did not. So he did not file the charge. O'REILLY: So you think she did. But the special prosecutor, Ken Starr, said no. BERNSTEIN: That is correct. You know what? Let me be really straightforward. I don't think she broke the law. I think there was a time that she did not tell the truth. O'REILLY: Under oath? BERNSTEIN: You know, I wasn't in the room.

June 06, 2017

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787