Links, etc., for the Week of June 26, 2017

Must-Read:
- Minxin Pei: Xi Jinping’s war on the ‘financial crocodiles’ gathers pace: "Beijing will pass off a politically motivated purge as tough regulatory enforcement... https://www.ft.com/content/19810ea2-5814-11e7-80b6-9bfa4c1f83d2
- CHM Live: Putting Your Finger On It: Creating the iPhone: "Nitin Ganatra, Scott Herz, and Hugo Fiennes in Conversation with John Markoff... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xDRdWFdsoQ&ab_channel=ComputerHistoryMuseum
- Nick Bunker: Is the Fed being misguided by the Phillips curve?: "Looking at the prime-age employment rate, the labor market might have a bit more tightening to do before wage growth is going to pick up significantly... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/is-the-fed-being-misguided-by-the-phillips-curve/
- Jens H.E. Christensen and Glenn D. Rudebusch: New Evidence for a Lower New Normal in Interest Rates: "Inflation-indexed bond prices include a real term premium... face appreciable liquidity risk... http://www.frbsf.org/economic-research/publications/economic-letter/2017/june/financial-market-evidence-for-lower-natural-interest-rate-r-star/
- Michael Reich, Sylvia Allegretto, and Anna Godoey: Seattle’s Minimum Wage Experience 2015-16: "Seattle implemented the first phase of its minimum wage law on April 1, 2015... http://irle.berkeley.edu/seattles-minimum-wage-experience-2015-16/
- Ben Thompson: Amazon’s New Customer: "the key to understanding the purchase of Whole Foods... is that Amazon is buying a customer—the first-and-best customer that will instantly bring its grocery efforts to scale... https://stratechery.com/2017/amazons-new-customer/
Should-Read:
- Thucydides: ,History of the Peloponnesian War: "To hear this history recited, for that there be inserted in it no fables... http://www.perseus.tufts.edu/hopper/text?doc=Perseus%3Atext%3A1999.04.0105%3Abook%3D1%3Achapter%3D22
- Alberto Alesina, Stefanie Stantcheva, Edoardo Teso: Intergenerational mobility and preferences for redistribution: "Americans are generally thought to view the economic system as fair and see wealth as a reward for ability and effort... http://voxeu.org/article/intergenerational-mobility-and-preferences-redistribution
- Brantly Callaway and William J. Collins: Unions, Workers, and Wages at the Peak of the American Labor Movement: "A novel dataset compiled from archival records... http://www.nber.org/papers/w23516.pdf
- Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “If you liked those links, check out these” edition: "Discrimination in the U.S. labor market is a very real thing... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-if-you-liked-those-links-check-out-these-edition/
- Sergio Espuelas: The inequality trap. A comparative analysis of social spending between 1880 and 1930: "Using social transfers as an indicator of redistribution and three alternative proxies for inequality... http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1468-0289.12062/full
- Eugene Wei (2012): Amazon, Apple, and the beauty of low margins: "Amazon's core retail business is, I'd argue, still very secure... http://www.eugenewei.com/blog/2012/11/28/amazon-and-margins
- Donald A. Yerxa: AN INTERVIEW WITH BRYAN WARD-PERKINS ON THE FALL OF ROME http://www.webcitation.org/6O3GYBfS1?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bu.edu%2Fhistoric%2Fhs%2Fperkins.pdf: "'AT THE HOUR OF MIDNIGHT THE SALERIAN GATE WAS silently opened, and the inhabitants were awakened by the tremendous sound of the Gothic trumpet...
- Heather Boushey: The unfortunate power of stereotypes: "If stereotypes lead judges to snap judgements that are racially biased... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/the-unfortunate-power-of-stereotypes/
- Nick Bunker: Weekend Reading: Shifting Targets Edition: "Some critics of the disability insurance system in the United States think it is too easy to access... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-shifting-targets-edition/
- Mark Thoma: Trump’s Apprenticeships are Based upon a Problem That Doesn’t Exist: "The evidence... points to a skills mismatch... http://www.thefiscaltimes.com/Columns/2017/06/19/Trump-s-Apprenticeships-are-Based-upon-Problem-Doesn-t-Exist
- Paul Krugman: A Finger Exercise On Hyperglobalization: "I find myself trying to find simple ways to talk about 'hyperglobalization'... https://krugman.blogs.nytimes.com/2017/06/14/a-finger-exercise-on-hyperglobalization/
- Izabella Kaminska: On the rise of unproductive entrepreneurs like Travis Kalanick https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2017/06/15/2190201/on-the-rise-of-unproductive-entrepreneurs-like-travis-kalanick/: "Robert E. Litan and Ian Hathaway... citing the work of William Baumol, who passed away last month...
Links:
- Sarah Kliff: The Better Care Reconciliation Act: the Senate bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, explained https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/6/22/15846728/senate-plan-better-care-reconciliation-act
- Christopher Meissner and John Tang: Japan's entry into world markets during the first age of globalisation: "The Japanese experience after the liberalisation of the 1850s suggests that trade costs, destination market demand conditions, and product specific factors played key roles..." http://voxeu.org/article/japans-entry-world-markets-during-first-age-globalisation
- Tavneet Suri: VoxDev http://voxdev.org/
- Neville Morley: 1600 Pylos & Sphacteria Avenue: "Some readers of Thucydides see it as a warning against war, others as a licence for the exercise of power. As a text, it doesn’t do enough to discourage those determined to find a simplistic justification of their wish to burn the world. Start digging those bunkers, people; Thucydides is back in the White House..." https://thesphinxblog.com/2017/06/22/1600-pylos-sphacteria-avenue/
- James Hamilton: Why you should never use the Hodrick-Prescott: "The HP filter has serious drawbacks.... For random walk series, subsequently observed patterns are likely to be artefacts of having applied the filter, rather than due to the underlying data-generating process..." http://voxeu.org/article/why-you-should-never-use-hodrick-prescott-filter
- L. Dee Fink: A Self-Directed Guide to Designing Courses for Significant Learning https://www.deefinkandassociates.com/GuidetoCourseDesignAug05.pdf
- David Anderson: Tennessee’s Exchange is getting interesting: "Blue Cross and Blue Shield... are expanding their Silver gap strategy.... Oscar is jumping into greater Nashville..." https://www.balloon-juice.com/2017/06/21/tennessees-exchange-is-getting-interesting/
- James J. O'Donnell: Avatars of the Word: From Papyrus to Cyberspace http://amzn.to/2rV6X7p
- Greg Leiserson: It’s no surprise that the Kansas tax cut experiment failed to create jobs: "Businesses already pay relatively little tax on the incremental return from investments in tangible capital due to tax benefits such as accelerated depreciation and interest deductibility, and they often pay no tax—or even receive a tax subsidy—on marginal investments in intangible capital..." http://equitablegrowth.org/research-analysis/its-no-surprise-that-the-kansas-tax-cut-experiment-failed-to-create-jobs/
- Osamu Saito: Growth and inequality in the greatand little divergence debate: a Japanese perspective1By OSAMU SAITO http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ehr.12071/epdf
- Moses Finley (1954): The World of Odysseus https://msuweb.montclair.edu/~furrg/gh/WoO1-2.html
- Daniel Tompkins: Moses Finkelstein and the American Scene: The Formation of Moses Finley, 1932-1955 http://delong.typepad.com/finley-and-american-scene-offprint-2013.pdf
- Martin Wolf: Janet Yellen, and the Fed’s inflation target, should both stay: "The Fed is too enthusiastic about tightening. But should it also raise its... target?... If one fails to achieve one’s objective, discussing whether to raise it looks to be mainly a diversion.... The main argument is that highly negative real short-term interest rates may be needed in the next recession.... This argument would be stronger if it were really hard to lower short-term, nominal rates below zero. But there is no such binding limit..." https://www.ft.com/content/4ed3efa6-54ff-11e7-80b6-9bfa4c1f83d2
- (2007): Kevin Hassett Is a Psychotic Creep (Yes, It's More American Enterprise Institute-Quality Analysis): I never understood why Bloomberg hired Kevin "Dow 36000 by 2004" Hassett out of all the world's conservative macroeconomists to be a columnist. And I don't understand why the Bloomberg honchos allow him to use his space to kowtow to his AEI masters by launching a neoconservative hit piece against the Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve's crime? It assisted George W. Bush in carrying out his policy towards North Korea... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/kevin_hassett_i.html
- Brendan Nyhan (2007): Bork: For tort reform before he was against it: "The New York Times editorial board appropriately mocks Robert Bork for his lawsuit against the Yale Club.... 'A tort plaintiff, it turns out, is a critic of tort lawsuits who has slipped and fallen at the Yale Club.'... It reminds me of the way that libertarian philosopher Robert Nozick exploited rent control laws to extort more than $30,000 from his landlord..." http://www.brendan-nyhan.com/blog/2007/06/bork_for_tort_r.html
- Eric Alterman (2007): The New Republic Was In Trouble Long Before Chris Hughes Bought It: "It is a sad but true fact of American political life that liberals rarely exercise so much influence as when they happen to be endorsing conservative causes, and this temptation has proven consistently irresistible to Peretz and his magazine. TNR under Peretz has been a vehicle that proved extremely helpful to Ronald Reagan's wars in Central America and George Bush's war in Iraq. It provided seminal service to Newt Gingrich's and William Kristol's efforts to kill the Clinton plan for universal health care and offered intellectual legitimacy to Charles Murray's efforts to portray black people as intellectually inferior to whites. As for liberal causes, however … well, not so much..." http://prospect.org/article/new-republic-was-trouble-long-chris-hughes-bought-it
Links:
- Oskar Morgenstern (1935): Perfect Foresight and Economic Equilibrium https://www.princeton.edu/~erp/ERParchives/archivepdfs/element%20of%20time%20in%20value%20theory.pdf
- Eric Turkheimer, Kathryn Paige Harden, and Richard E. Nisbett: There’s still no good reason to believe black-white IQ differences are due to genes: "If you were persuaded by Murray and Harris’s conclusion that the black-white IQ gap is partially genetic, but uncomfortable with the idea that the same kind of thinking might apply to the personality traits of Jews, I have one question: Why? Couldn’t there just as easily be a science of whether Jews are genetically 'tuned to' (Harris’s phrase) different levels of materialism than gentiles?On the other hand, if you no longer believe this old anti-Semitic trope, is it because some scientific study has been conducted showing that it is false? And if the problem is simply that we haven’t run the studies, why shouldn’t we?..." https://www.vox.com/the-big-idea/2017/6/15/15797120/race-black-white-iq-response-critics