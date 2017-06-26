Links, etc., for the Week of June 26, 2017

Should-Read:

On the rise of unproductive entrepreneurs like Travis Kalanick

Trump’s Apprenticeships are Based upon a Problem That Doesn’t Exist

The unfortunate power of stereotypes

AN INTERVIEW WITH BRYAN WARD-PERKINS ON THE FALL OF ROME

Amazon, Apple, and the beauty of low margins

The inequality trap. A comparative analysis of social spending between 1880 and 1930

Weekend reading: “If you liked those links, check out these” edition

Unions, Workers, and Wages at the Peak of the American Labor Movement

Intergenerational mobility and preferences for redistribution

Links:

Sarah Kliff: The Better Care Reconciliation Act: the Senate bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, explained https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/6/22/15846728/senate-plan-better-care-reconciliation-act

Christopher Meissner and John Tang: Japan's entry into world markets during the first age of globalisation : "The Japanese experience after the liberalisation of the 1850s suggests that trade costs, destination market demand conditions, and product specific factors played key roles..." http://voxeu.org/article/japans-entry-world-markets-during-first-age-globalisation

Tavneet Suri: VoxDev http://voxdev.org/

Neville Morley: 1600 Pylos & Sphacteria Avenue : "Some readers of Thucydides see it as a warning against war, others as a licence for the exercise of power. As a text, it doesn’t do enough to discourage those determined to find a simplistic justification of their wish to burn the world. Start digging those bunkers, people; Thucydides is back in the White House..." https://thesphinxblog.com/2017/06/22/1600-pylos-sphacteria-avenue/

James Hamilton: Why you should never use the Hodrick-Prescott : "The HP filter has serious drawbacks.... For random walk series, subsequently observed patterns are likely to be artefacts of having applied the filter, rather than due to the underlying data-generating process..." http://voxeu.org/article/why-you-should-never-use-hodrick-prescott-filter

L. Dee Fink: A Self-Directed Guide to Designing Courses for Significant Learning https://www.deefinkandassociates.com/GuidetoCourseDesignAug05.pdf

David Anderson: Tennessee’s Exchange is getting interesting : "Blue Cross and Blue Shield... are expanding their Silver gap strategy.... Oscar is jumping into greater Nashville..." https://www.balloon-juice.com/2017/06/21/tennessees-exchange-is-getting-interesting/

James J. O'Donnell: Avatars of the Word: From Papyrus to Cyberspace http://amzn.to/2rV6X7p

Greg Leiserson: It’s no surprise that the Kansas tax cut experiment failed to create jobs : "Businesses already pay relatively little tax on the incremental return from investments in tangible capital due to tax benefits such as accelerated depreciation and interest deductibility, and they often pay no tax—or even receive a tax subsidy—on marginal investments in intangible capital..." http://equitablegrowth.org/research-analysis/its-no-surprise-that-the-kansas-tax-cut-experiment-failed-to-create-jobs/

Osamu Saito: Growth and inequality in the greatand little divergence debate: a Japanese perspective1By OSAMU SAITO http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ehr.12071/epdf

Moses Finley (1954): The World of Odysseus https://msuweb.montclair.edu/~furrg/gh/WoO1-2.html

Daniel Tompkins: Moses Finkelstein and the American Scene: The Formation of Moses Finley, 1932-1955 http://delong.typepad.com/finley-and-american-scene-offprint-2013.pdf

Martin Wolf: Janet Yellen, and the Fed’s inflation target, should both stay : "The Fed is too enthusiastic about tightening. But should it also raise its... target?... If one fails to achieve one’s objective, discussing whether to raise it looks to be mainly a diversion.... The main argument is that highly negative real short-term interest rates may be needed in the next recession.... This argument would be stronger if it were really hard to lower short-term, nominal rates below zero. But there is no such binding limit..." https://www.ft.com/content/4ed3efa6-54ff-11e7-80b6-9bfa4c1f83d2

(2007): Kevin Hassett Is a Psychotic Creep (Yes, It's More American Enterprise Institute-Quality Analysis) : I never understood why Bloomberg hired Kevin "Dow 36000 by 2004" Hassett out of all the world's conservative macroeconomists to be a columnist. And I don't understand why the Bloomberg honchos allow him to use his space to kowtow to his AEI masters by launching a neoconservative hit piece against the Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve's crime? It assisted George W. Bush in carrying out his policy towards North Korea... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/kevin_hassett_i.html

Brendan Nyhan (2007): Bork: For tort reform before he was against it : "The New York Times editorial board appropriately mocks Robert Bork for his lawsuit against the Yale Club.... 'A tort plaintiff, it turns out, is a critic of tort lawsuits who has slipped and fallen at the Yale Club.'... It reminds me of the way that libertarian philosopher Robert Nozick exploited rent control laws to extort more than $30,000 from his landlord..." http://www.brendan-nyhan.com/blog/2007/06/bork_for_tort_r.html