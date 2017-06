Should-Reads:

Why it is impossible for Donald Trump to rise to adequacy

US capex, investment, and growth—re-re-upped

Because I said so: Why the Fed is likely to raise rates, despite low inflation

Links:

The Center for Popular Democracy: Ady Barkan https://populardemocracy.org/ady-barkan

Center for Popular Democracy and Action For the Common Good: Fed Up: The National Campaign for a Strong Economy http://whatrecovery.org/

Greg Ip: Why Trump Could Use More Economists : "CBO and other experts have their flaws, but their analysis beats instinct..." https://www.wsj.com/articles/why-trump-could-use-more-economists-1496852326?mod=e2twe

(2005): Unstructured Procrastination : "It's all Michael Berube's fault, but its worth it, for (highlighted below) he has the best paragraph on Louis Althusser ever written. The rest is (or ought to be) silence..." http://delong.typepad.com/sdj/2005/08/unstructured_pr.html

Justin Lahart: : "The facts have changed. Will the Federal Reserve change its mind?... That is the message not just from the data and the headlines, but from the market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note on Tuesday slipped to its lowest in more than a half-year–an indication that bond investors have downgraded their growth and inflation expectations. None of these developments are likely to prevent a rate increase next week, but they could prompt the Fed to rethink its projected rate increases through next year and its plan to begin winding down its balance sheet..." https://www.wsj.com/articles/some-inconvenient-facts-for-the-fed-1496770646

David Frum (2012): Charles Murray's Coming Apart: The Review http://www.thedailybeast.com/coming-apart-the-review

Tim Noah (2012): Charles Murray's Coming Apart: The State of White America : "CHARLES MURRAY HAS lost interest in changing anybody’s mind.... When Murray reaches any conclusion that his readers might quarrel with, he turns strangely diffident. Here’s where I go with this, he says with a shrug. Others would make a perfectly reasonable case arguing the opposite, he says. It’s a free country. If this sounds like humility, it isn’t. A humble author wouldn’t devote more than half his nine-paragraph acknowledgments section to thanking himself..." https://newrepublic.com/article/100841/charles-murray-white-america

Stefan Each and Adam Tooze: THE ALLURE OF DARK TIMES: MAX WEBER, POLITICS, AND THE CRISIS OF HISTORICISM http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/hith.12014/full

Simeon Kerr: Crisis in the Gulf: Qatar faces a stress test : "The emirate’s neighbours have joined forces to isolate the tiny state and curb its ambitions, threatening stability in the region..." https://www.ft.com/content/147f1050-4cf9-11e7-919a-1e14ce4af89b

M. G. Siegler: “These Go To 11” : "The day job prevented me from attending and/or watching the WWDC keynote this morning. Apologies for the lack of hot takes and snark. But my meetings today did allow me to mainly avoid the internet and so I got to come home and watch the keynote on tape delay (on Apple TV), like an animal..." https://500ish.com/these-go-to-11-b0f3488c9538

Wikipedia: The Rise of the Meritocracy https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Rise_of_the_Meritocracy

Statement for the BBC on the Disruption of Berkeley Speaker Event on February 1, 2017 : http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/02/statement-for-the-bbc-on-the-disruption-of-berkeley-speaker-event-on-february-1-2017.html

Jeet Heer (2010): The Frum Firing Fiasco : "AEI has a culture, the scholars are fiercely proud of that culture, and at its heart is total intellectual freedom..." https://sanseverything.wordpress.com/2010/03/28/the-frum-firing-fiasco/

2009: Why Friends Don't Let Friends Step Inside the American Enterprise Institute : "Charles Murray’s recent big AEI speech.... I’d seen quite a few conservatives offer it lavish praise.... His argument is that the problem with a social democratic model is that it makes people too fat and happy, thus depriving them of the higher contentment offered by suffering and misery..." http://delong.typepad.com/sdj/2009/03/why-friends-dont-let-friends-step-inside-the-american-enterprise-institute.html

Rich Miller: Fed Should Study Higher Inflation Target, Liberal Economists Say : https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-06-09/fed-should-study-higher-inflation-target-liberal-economists-say

Noah Smith: Summing up my thoughts on macroeconomics http://noahpinionblog.blogspot.com/2017/06/summing-up-my-thoughts-on-macroeconomics.html

Neil Irwin: Of Kiwis and Currencies: How a 2% Inflation Target Became Global Economic Gospel https://www.nytimes.com/2014/12/21/upshot/of-kiwis-and-currencies-how-a-2-inflation-target-became-global-economic-gospel.html?mcubz=2&_r=0

Charles P. Kindleberger: Manias, Panics and Crashes: A History of Financial Crises http://amzn.to/2s5Gadi

John Kenneth Galbraith: The Great Crash 1929 http://amzn.to/2sUEjEu

Noah Smith: Authoritarians Flop as Economic Modernizers : "The myth of the enlightened despot who spurs growth endures even though democratic reformers have a better record..." https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-06-07/authoritarians-flop-as-economic-modernizers?utm_content=view&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic

Erika Solomon and Simeon Kerr: Qatar falconry party: when the hunters became the hunted in Iraq : "Deal to release Qataris was one of the triggers that led to this week’s stand-off between Doha and its Arab neighbours..." https://www.ft.com/content/57aeba9c-4c4f-11e7-a3f4-c742b9791d43

Noah Smith: : "The ride-hailing service lacks the powerful network effects that compel customers to stick with it..." https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-06-06/uber-still-doesn-t-look-like-the-next-facebook

Don Newgreen and Jeffrey Craig: http://theconversation.com/why-so-many-domesticated-mammals-have-floppy-ears-29141

Ben Thompson: https://stratechery.com/2017/apples-strengths-and-weaknesses/

Frank Fukuyama https://fukuyama.stanford.edu

Ralf Dahrendorf: : http://amzn.to/2rBLi7x

Francis Fukuyama: : http://amzn.to/2sEt4AI

Francis Fukuyama: http://amzn.to/2sU0WZP

John Maynard Keynes: Economic Consequences of the Peace http://amzn.to/2sTZdn7

George Orwell: Road to Wigan Pier http://amzn.to/2sgiUZO

George Orwell: Homage to Catalonia http://amzn.to/2s4RK8h

George Kennan: Sources of Soviet Conduct http://nsarchive.gwu.edu/coldwar/documents/episode-1/kennan.htm

Karl Polanyi: The Great Transformation http://amzn.to/2rMsPDq

Frank Fukuyama: "The End of History?" http://www.wesjones.com/eoh.htm

Ralf Dahrendorf: Reflections on the Revolution in Europe http://amzn.to/2sTXfTE

John Maynard Keynes: : Chapter 12. The State of Long-Term Expectation https://www.marxists.org/reference/subject/economics/keynes/general-theory/ch12.htm

Jennifer L. Doleac: New evidence that lead exposure increases crime https://www.brookings.edu/blog/up-front/2017/06/01/new-evidence-that-lead-exposure-increases-crime/

Per Kurowski: Tea with FT http://teawithft.blogspot.com/

Per Kurowski: Why should technocrats seemingly be exempt from U-turn requirements, even in the face of horrendous mistakes?: "The worst idea, of the last century at least, has been that of, in order to make the banks safe, one needs to distort the allocation of bank credit by favoring, as if that was needed, banks’ exposures to what is perceived safe over those to what is perceived risky. That meant that when the ex ante perceptions of risk, of especially large exposures, ex post turned out to be very wrong, that banks would stand there with especially little capital. That meant that those rightly perceived as risky, like SMEs and entrepreneurs, those so vital for conserving the dynamism of the economy, would find their access to bank credit much harder than usual..." http://teawithft.blogspot.com/2017/05/why-should-technocrats-seemingly-be.html

Susan Glasser: Trump National Security Team Blindsided by NATO Speech: "The president also disappointed—and surprised—his own top national security officials.... A White House aide even told The New York Times the day before the line was definitely included. It was not until... Trump started talking... that the president’s national security team realized their boss had made a decision with major consequences—without consulting or even informing them in advance of the change..." http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/06/05/trump-nato-speech-national-security-team-215227

Larry Summers: Business needs to show there is more to the US than Donald Trump: "It is essential that leaders in American society signal clearly their disapproval of the course the administration is taking. History will judge poorly business leaders who retain their positions on Trump administration advisory boards in the hope of being in a position to cut favourable deals..." http://larrysummers.com/2017/06/05/business-needs-to-show-there-is-more-to-the-us-than-donald-trump/

Ben Thompson: Lexmark and Patent Exhaustion: "This is a fantastic outcome, and a case that could have far-reaching effects..." https://stratechery.com/2017/lexmark-and-patent-exhaustion-patents-and-first-principles-lexmark-and-apple-versus-qualcomm/

Stefan Gerlach: The Swiss Phillips curve, 1916-2015: "Inflation may have remained stubbornly low during the recovery because their Phillips curves have become flatter. This column uses an analysis of Swiss data since 1916 that support this argument. ..." http://voxeu.org/article/swiss-phillips-curve-1916-2015

Adam Ozimek: Monetary Policy And Declining Mobility: "If the Fed was setting interest rates for the worst performing 20% of the U.S., it would keep interest rates lower for longer..." https://www.forbes.com/sites/modeledbehavior/2017/06/03/monetary-policy-and-declining-mobility/#2d5182d4315f

Sarah Kliff: The opioid crisis changed how doctors think about pain https://www.vox.com/2017/6/5/15111936/opioid-crisis-pain-west-virginia

Pedro da Costa: Why the job market doesn't feel like it's back to normal http://www.businessinsider.com/why-the-job-market-doesnt-feel-like-its-back-to-normal-2017-3 | Fed to raise rates in June but September still in question http://www.businessinsider.com/fed-to-raise-rates-in-june-but-september-still-in-question-2017-5

Brad DeLong (2006): Socialism with German Nationalist Characteristics: "It is hard to avoid the belief that there was a way out of the disaster--a way to beat the Nazis even at the end of 1931--and that if only Rudolf Hilferding and his ilk had been less blinkered ideologues who sought truth from old books rather than new facts, the SPD could have led a German 'New Deal' that would have been as great a success as Roosevelt's New Deal in America...." http://delong.typepad.com/sdj/2006/10/socialism_with_.html 2006-10-30

Chad Bown: Economics and policy in the Age of Trump http://voxeu.org/content/economics-and-policy-age-trump

Rachael Ray: Chickpea and Tomato Penne Pasta http://www.rachaelray.com/recipe/chickpea-and-tomato-penne-pasta/