Links for the Week of June 4, 2011

Must-Reads:
- Luciano Floridi: A fallacy that will hinder advances in artificial intelligence: "The best definition of AI was written in 1955 by US computer scientist John McCarthy and colleagues... https://www.ft.com/content/ee996846-4626-11e7-8d27-59b4dd6296b8
- Dean Baker: Job Growth Slows Sharply: "the overall employment-to-population ratio (EPOP) dropp[ed] from 60.2 percent in April to 60.0 percent in May... http://cepr.net/data-bytes/jobs-bytes/jobs-2017-06
- Lael Brainard: Navigating the Different Signals from Inflation and Unemployment: "The labor market has continued to strengthen... https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/speech/brainard20170530a.htm
- Samuel Osborne: Angela Merkel says Germany can no longer rely on Donald Trump's America: "'We Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands'... http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/angela-merkel-donald-trump-germany-us-no-longer-rely-european-union-climate-change-g7-a7760486.html
- Gavyn Davies: The Fed’s Lowflation Dilemma: "The [last] two months together have left core CPI inflation 0.4 percentage points lower than expected... https://www.ft.com/content/b165f756-e4bf-3a70-880f-74474f6538fa
Should-Reads:
- Simon Wren-Lewis: GE2017 and the Stages of Leaver Grief: "The EU knows that No Deal would be a disaster for the UK... https://mainlymacro.blogspot.com/2017/06/the-stages-of-leaver-grief.html
- Reuters: Fed's Harker Still Sees Two More Interest Rate Hikes in 2017: "Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Friday that the U.S. central bank remains on track... https://www.nytimes.com/reuters/2017/06/02/business/02reuters-usa-fed-harker.html
- Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “Unstable incomes, uncertain world” edition: "'Conversations about inequality often miss something essential... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-unstable-incomes-uncertain-world-edition/
- Equitable Growth: Equitable Growth’s Jobs Day Graphs: May 2017 Report Edition | Equitable Growth: "The unemployment rate for African Americans is back to pre-recession levels... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/equitable-growths-jobs-day-graphs-may-2017-report-edition/
- Ben Thompson: Blue Apron Files for IPO, Network Effects and Customer Acquisition Costs, Uber Concerns: "I did find this bit in The Information article interesting... https://stratechery.com/2017/blue-apron-files-for-ipo-network-effects-and-customer-acquisition-costs-uber-concerns/
- Pseudoerasmus: The Cold War Triumph of Liberal Capitalism—in Hindsight https://medium.com/@pseudoerasmus/if-we-ask-the-retrospective-question-why-did-western-liberal-capitalism-actually-triumph-then-e025706801e0: "The tête-à-tête Soviet-American global struggle over the Third World...
- Larry Summers: What History Tells Us about Trump’s Budget Fantasy: "The Trump economic team has not engaged in serious analysis or been in dialogue... http://larrysummers.com/2017/05/30/what-history-tells-us-about-trumps-budget-fantasy/
- Bridget Ansel: Venture capital’s gender gap is costly for firms and the economy: "The absence of women in VC firms, of course, trickles down into the success of female entrepreneurs... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/venture-capitals-gender-gap-is-costly-for-firms-and-the-economy/
- Anatole Kaletsky: The Divergence of US and British Populism: "Trump’s key economic officials... plus a galaxy of Congressional officials and business leaders, made clear that Trump... is only a temporary aberration... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/trump-resistance-brexit-acceptance-by-anatole-kaletsky-2017-05
- Annette Alstadsæter, Niels Johannesen, and Gabriel Zucman: Tax Evasion and Inequality: "We combine stratified random audits... with new micro-data leaked from two large offshore financial institutions, HSBC Switzerland (“Swiss leaks”) and Mossack Fonseca (“Panama Papers”)... http://gabriel-zucman.eu/files/AJZ2017.pdf
- Nick Bunker: What unconventional policies are likely to stay in central bankers’ toolkits?: "Blinder... Ehrmann... de Haan... and... Jansen... academic economists... and central bankers... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/what-unconventional-policies-are-likely-to-stay-in-central-bankers-toolkits/
- Charles Evans: Lessons Learned and Challenges Ahead: "These policies... produced results. Unemployment began to fall... https://www.chicagofed.org/publications/speeches/2017/05-25-lessons-learned-and-challenges-ahead-bank-of-japan
Links:
- Brad Delong (2007): When I met Armey in 1994... he talked a very good game as a committed small-government fiscally-prudent libertarian conservative.... Yet Armey punted on this agenda at almost every opportunity... when he was Majority Leader: Questions for Dick Armey http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/questions_for_d.html
- Kevin Drum: In Which I Waste a Lot of Time on Climate Change Yahooism http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/06/waste-time-climate-change-yahooism
- Douglas Clement: Interview with Hilary Hoynes https://www.minneapolisfed.org/publications/the-region/interview-with-hilary-hoynes
- Stan Collender: This Is Why OMB Director Mulvaney Should But Won't Be Fired https://www.forbes.com/sites/stancollender/2017/06/04/this-is-why-omb-director-mulvaney-should-but-wont-be-fired/#4445750c5ba3
- Primo Levi (1988): The Drowned and the Saved http://amzn.to/2ssz4MJ
- Charles Maier: On Agency, History, and Collective Responsibility: "Responsibility for a burdened past can justifiably become less preoccupying as other experiences are added to the national legacy.... But like that half-life of radioactive material, there is no point at which responsibility simply goes away..." http://www.j-bradford-delong.net/TCEH/maier.html
- Charles Maier (1988): The Unmasterable Past http://amzn.to/2rpDGF6
- Economist: Sorry, we’re closed: The decline of established American retailing threatens jobs: "A love affair with shopping has gone online.... A giant established industry is descending into crisis. Last year about 4,000 shops closed their doors for good. In 2017 more than twice that number may shut, says Credit Suisse..." http://www.economist.com/news/briefing/21721900-love-affair-shopping-has-gone-online-decline-established-american-retailing
- Martin Longman: How to Win Rural Voters Without Losing Liberal Values: "A century ago, urban progressives and agrarian populists united around a politics of taking on corporate monopolies. The Democratic Party’s future may depend on doing the same today..." http://washingtonmonthly.com/magazine/junejulyaugust-2017/how-to-win-rural-voters-without-losing-liberal-values/
- Doug Merrill (2007): Five Germanys I Have Known by Fritz Stern | A Fistful Of Euros http://fistfulofeuros.net/afoe/five-germanys-i-have-known-by-fritz-stern/
- Norman Davies (2011): Vanished Kingdoms: The Rise and Fall of States and Nations http://amzn.to/2sz9a9s
- Michael Mann (2012): The Sources of Social Power: Volume 1, A History of Power from the Beginning to AD 1760 http://amzn.to/2rBjctx
- Noah Smith: The Shouting Class http://noahpinionblog.blogspot.com/2017/06/the-shouting-class.html
- Austin Nichols: Do Vouchers Lead to Greater Learning? Depends Where (and When) You Look http://www.abtassociates.com/Perspectives/March/Do-Vouchers-Lead-to-Greater-Learning-Depends-Where.aspx
- David Anderson: Rich data sets and risk adjustment https://www.balloon-juice.com/2017/06/02/rich-data-sets-and-risk-adjustment/
- David Roberts: The 5 biggest deceptions in Trump’s Paris climate speech https://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2017/6/2/15727984/deceptions-trump-paris-speech
- Charles R. Hulten and Leonard Nakamura: GDP and capturing the benefits of the Internet economy http://voxeu.org/article/gdp-and-capturing-benefits-internet-economy
- David Wessel: ‘Secular Stagnation’ Even Truer Today, Larry Summers Says: "My comments in 2013... were couched with very substantial doubts. Today I would have fewer.... The broad argument that I was making at that time seems more true today..." https://blogs.wsj.com/economics/2017/05/25/secular-stagnation-even-truer-today-larry-summers-says/
- Alberto Alesina, Guido Tabellini, and Francesco Trebbi: Europe as an optimal political area: New findings: "Attitudes... differences are no greater between countries than within countries. The real obstacle is... nationalism, and the need to strengthen a common European identity..." http://voxeu.org/article/europe-optimal-political-area-new-findings
- Jason Kottke: Photos of the Tiananmen Square protests, unseen for 28 years http://kottke.org/17/06/photos-of-the-tiananmen-square-protests-unseen-for-28-years
- Sarah Jones: J.D. Vance, the False Prophet of Blue America | New Republic https://newrepublic.com/article/138717/jd-vance-false-prophet-blue-america
- Henry Farrell: Francis Spufford's "Golden Hill": "Golden Hill http://amzn.to/2rYDei3 is a very important book about America, in ways that may not be obvious to those who read it merely for the picaresque..." http://crookedtimber.org/2017/06/01/golden-hill/
- Paul Romer (2015): Nonrival Goods After 25 Years: "Joshua Gans has a generous post that notes the 25th anniversary of the publication of my 1990 JPE article. I could not agree more with his observation that “there is more to be done...” in understanding the economics of ideas..." https://paulromer.net/nonrival-goods-after-25-years/
- Joshua Gans (2015): The Romer Model turns 25: "“The Romer Model” is decidedly non-mathy. As a work of theoretical scholarship, every equation and assumption is carefully justified. The paper is laid out with as much text as there is mathematics. And in the end, you know how the model works, why it works and what drives its conclusions..." http://www.digitopoly.org/2015/10/03/the-romer-model-turns-25/
- Paul Romer (2015): Speeding-up and Missed Opportunities: Evidence – Paul Romer https://paulromer.net/speeding-up-and-missed-opportunities-evidence/
- Dan Drezner: The most extraordinary op-ed of 2017: "I do not mean extraordinary in a good way. McMaster and Cohn wrote a lulu of an op-ed..." https://www.washingtonpost.com/posteverything/wp/2017/06/01/the-most-extraordinary-op-ed-of-2017/
- George Kennan (1946): The Sources of Soviet Conduct http://www.historyguide.org/europe/kennan.html
- FT View: China’s real credit risk lurks in shadow finance https://www.ft.com/content/4cdfb760-4529-11e7-8519-9f94ee97d996
- Francis Wilkinson: Republicans Still Believe It's 'Makers' Versus 'Takers' https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-05-30/republicans-still-believe-it-s-makers-versus-takers
- Google: Principles of Mobile Site Design http://static.googleusercontent.com/media/www.google.com/en//intl/ALL_ALL/think/multiscreen/pdf/multi-screen-moblie-whitepaper_research-studies.pdf
- Hayley Peterson: A quarter of shopping malls will close, according to Credit Suisse: http://www.businessinsider.com/a-quarter-of-shopping-malls-will-close-according-to-credit-suisse-2017-5
- Matthew Yglesias: The Bullshitter-in-Chief: "When Trump says something like he’s just learned that Barack Obama ordered his phones wiretapped, he’s not really trying to persuade people that this is true. It’s a test to see who around him will debase themselves to repeat it blindly. There’s no greater demonstration of devotion..." https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/5/30/15631710/trump-bullshit
- Michael Geruso et al.: Risk adjustment in the ACA marketplaces: A success with some important gaps http://theincidentaleconomist.com/wordpress/risk-adjustment-in-the-aca-marketplaces-a-success-with-some-important-gaps/
- Aaron Carroll: Science Needs a Solution for the Temptation of Positive Results http://theincidentaleconomist.com/wordpress/science-needs-a-solution-for-the-temptation-of-positive-results/
- Kevin Lansing: R-star, Uncertainty, and Monetary Policy http://www.frbsf.org/economic-research/publications/economic-letter/2017/may/r-star-macroeconomic-uncertainty-and-monetary-policy/
- Austin Frakt: Market Power Matters: "Massachusetts.... David Anderson summed the development up perfectly.... 'Big payer (the state employee plan) wants to use its market power to get a better rate from a set of powerfully concentrated providers who have used their market power to get very high rates historically...'" http://theincidentaleconomist.com/wordpress/market-power-matters2/
- Max Weber: On the Methodology of the Social Sciences https://archive.org/stream/maxweberonmethod00webe/maxweberonmethod00webe_djvu.txt
- David Glasner: Correct Foresight, Perfect Foresight, and Intertemporal Equilibrium https://uneasymoney.com/2017/05/28/correct-foresight-perfect-foresight-and-intertemporal-equilibrium/
- Oskar Morgenstern: Perfect Foresight and Economic Equilibrium https://www.princeton.edu/~erp/ERParchives/archivepdfs/element%20of%20time%20in%20value%20theory.pdf
- Herman Melville: Moby Dick; Or the Whale https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2701/2701-h/2701-h.htm
- Narayana Kocherlakota: The Fed Shouldn’t Be Afraid of Growth: "Why slow it down when you can’t know what the right pace is?..." https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-05-30/the-fed-shouldn-t-be-afraid-of-growth
- Jo Michell: Economics, Ideology, and Trump: "..." https://criticalfinance.org/2016/11/15/economics-ideology-and-trump/
- Wendy Lo: Sew Much The Better http://www.sewmuchthebetter.com/
- Jonathan Kirshner: America, Americahttp://blog.lareviewofbooks.org/essays/america-america/
- EBMUD: Claremont Canyon Map http://www.ebparks.org/Assets/_Nav_Categories/Parks/Maps/Claremont+Canyon+map.pdf
- Charles Misner, Kip Thorne, and John Wheeler: Gravitation https://www.dropbox.com/s/wdmxesod4aqysje/gravitation-misner-thorne-wheeler.pdf?dl=0
- Douglas O. Staiger, James H. Stock, and Mark W. Watson (1997): How Precise Are Estimates of the Natural Rate of Unemployment?: "Our main finding is that the natural rate is measured quite imprecisely. For example, we find that a typical estimate of the NAIRU in 1990 is 6.2%, with a 95% confidence interval for the NAIRU in 1990 being 5.1% to 7.7% (this is the “Gaussian” confidence interval for the quarterly specification with a con- stant NAIRU, reported in section 5.2)..." http://www.nber.org/chapters/c8885.pdf
- Gavyn Davies: The Fed’s lowflation dilemma: "there is now a fly in the Fed’s ointment. The last two monthly releases for consumer price inflation have been much weaker than anyone expected..." https://www.ft.com/content/b165f756-e4bf-3a70-880f-74474f6538fa
- Kanishka's Gastropub http://kanishkasgastropub.com/
- Agrodolce http://www.agrodolceberkeley.com/
- The end of the "Chets" in finance (cf.: Alameida: The Mysteries of Chet http://www.unfogged.com/archives/week_2005_05_15.html ): Justin Baer: Wall Street's Endangered Species: The Ivy League Jock: "..." https://newsstand.google.com/articles/CAIiELAXT5GuW7xFT_2QSWztqYkqFwgEKg8IACoHCAow1tzJATDnyxUw54IY?for=Wall%20Street%E2%80%99s%20Endangered%20Species:%20The%20College%20Jock
- Lawrence Mishel and Josh Bivens: The zombie robot argument lurches on: "There is no evidence that automation leads to joblessness or inequality Report..." http://www.epi.org/publication/the-zombie-robot-argument-lurches-on-there-is-no-evidence-that-automation-leads-to-joblessness-or-inequality/
- Bay Area Book Festival https://www.baybookfest.org/
Highlighted, But Not So Fresh:
Worth Noting From Grasping Reality: May 21-May 21, 2007:
- What Are We, Chopped Liver? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/05/what_are_we_cho.html: "Google MIT for its advanced macroeconomics reading lists... This... may not be the kind of Keynesianism Palley likes, but Keynesianism it is..."
- TPM Cafe: Intellectual Claim-Jumping Watch http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/05/tpm_cafe_intell.html: "Elementary discourse ethics and intellectual honor demand that Jameson be better treated: 'postmodern' is his concept, with a meaning that he has given it, and that meaning should be respected..."
- Historical Scholarship and the New Media http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/05/historical_scho.html 2007-05-31 | Marginal Notes Triggered by the U.C. Davis Seminar on Historical Scholarship and New Media http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/05/marginal_notes__1.html | Marginal Notes Triggered by the U.C. Davis Seminar on Historical Scholarship and New Media http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/05/marginal_notes_.html | Wednesday Lunchtime at U.C. Davis with Tedra Osell, Eric Rauchway, and Scott Eric Kaufmann http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/05/wednesday_lunch.html
- The Proposed Health Security Act of 1994 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/05/the_proposed_he.html: "Jonathan's argument is: the bad parts of the bill could have been fixed later on if they turned out to be really bad. But why not simply propose a good bill in the first place? The argument that it's a good bill because even though it's a bad bill you can pass a good bill later--that's not a very strong argument..." 2007-05-31
- An Historical Document from 1994: Health Care Press Briefing by Secretary of the Treasury Lloyd Bentsen http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/05/an_historical_d.html 2007-05-29 1994-07-20
- Can Anything Perch on Deborah Howell's Olive Branch? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/05/can_anything_pe.html: If she is serious, here is a subject for her next ombudsman column.... Her newspaper's editorial board--an organization that has torn any trust in it into shreds and gobbets in the past decade--has just attacked the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Mohamed ElBaradei..." 2007-05-27
- A Warning to Slacker Lecturers Everywhere! http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/05/a_warning_to_sl.html: "Robert Solow has waited sixty years to tell us how bad a lecturer Joseph Schumpeter was..."
- The Death of Ken Sokoloff http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/05/the_death_of_ke.html: "A wonderful human being: one of those teachers and scholars who make one proud to be a professor. A tall fellow, in the Newtonian sense..."
- The American Prospect Is Shrill! http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/05/the_american_pr.html: "The most senior people at the American Prospect may think that Robert Rubin ranks high among the seraphim of evil, and they may have fired Ana Marie Cox, but their group weblog can always be counted upon to bring rays of unbalanced and shrill unholy madness into our lives. Here's Sam Rosenfeld, whom we promise will be transmogrified and given two extra tentacles on The Day of the Shrill..."
- Does China's Exchange-Rate Policy Matter?: "It's frustrating: Matthew Slaughter's assertions are based on his assumption that full long-run monetary and price-level adjustment has already taken place, yet the pace and magnitude of Chiana's reserve accumulation (and Japan's) are very strong signs that the PBoC and the BoJ are blocking monetary and price-level adjustment--and that is the problem..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/05/does_chinas_exc.html 2007-05-22