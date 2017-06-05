Monday Smackdown: Donald Trump as a Reichstag in Search of a Fire

...Trump flacks have spent weeks trying to tamp down the “ban” talk since characterizing the Muslim ban as a “Muslim ban” is a loser in court. Their boss just made liars of them.... Trump further undermined his own people by dissociating himself from the “politically correct” document he signed. And he’s undercut his pending SCOTUS case by saying the courts are compromised and hinting that it would be better if his decrees could be enacted immediately as if he were Vladimir Putin, a Saudi prince or a Turkish or Filipino strongman. All in the space of about seven minutes.

Meanwhile, my Twitter feed tells me Kellyanne Conway is on TV this morning admonishing journalists for covering Trump’s tweets and basically implying that the so-called president doesn’t speak for his own administration.... Welcome to Crazytown, folks...