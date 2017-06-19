...our recipes have a tendency to get away from their original idea. But because Chinese cuisine is so complex and, aside from the occasional nitpicker, nobody knows anything about it anyway, we don’t get any complaints. At the end of the day, this is a really, really simple sauté, with multiple layers of spice from the chili crisp, dried chiles, and fresh horseradish. The beans are blanched and then stir-fried quickly so they retain their crunch:

Kosher salt

2 cups (2-inch) pieces Chinese long beans (or substitute green beans)

2 tablespoons vegetable or peanut oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon Chili Crisp

3 Tianjin chiles or other medium-hot dried red chiles, like chiles Japones

1 tablespoon fermented black beans

¼ onion, sliced (about ⅔ cup)

1 teaspoon Mushroom Powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons Fried Garlic

1 tablespoon grated fresh horseradish

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Blanch the long beans for 60 to 90 seconds— they should still be crunchy. Drain.

Gather all your ingredients and have them near at hand. Set a wok over high heat and get it good and hot. Pour the oil into the hot wok and swirl to coat. Add the garlic and sweat it for a couple of seconds, then add the chili crisp, chiles, and fermented black beans and stir-fry for 10 seconds. Add the blanched beans and onion, toss, and stir-fry for about 30 seconds to cook some of the rawness out of the onion. Add the mushroom powder, cumin, sugar, and soy sauce, toss a few more times, and scoop onto a plate.

Garnish the beans with the fried garlic and grated horseradish.