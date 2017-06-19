« Ten Years Ago at Grasping Reality: June 14-June 19, 2017 | Main | "A Conspiracy So Immense": Tail-Gunner Joe McCarthy: Hoisted from the Archives: »

Live from the Mission: Mission Chinese: Mongolian Long Beans: SERVES 4 AS A SIDE DISH: "I’m not exactly sure why we call these Mongolian long beans...

...our recipes have a tendency to get away from their original idea. But because Chinese cuisine is so complex and, aside from the occasional nitpicker, nobody knows anything about it anyway, we don’t get any complaints. At the end of the day, this is a really, really simple sauté, with multiple layers of spice from the chili crisp, dried chiles, and fresh horseradish. The beans are blanched and then stir-fried quickly so they retain their crunch:

  • Kosher salt
  • 2 cups (2-inch) pieces Chinese long beans (or substitute green beans)
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable or peanut oil
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon Chili Crisp
  • 3 Tianjin chiles or other medium-hot dried red chiles, like chiles Japones
  • 1 tablespoon fermented black beans
  • ¼ onion, sliced (about ⅔ cup)
  • 1 teaspoon Mushroom Powder
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon sugar
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons Fried Garlic
  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh horseradish

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Blanch the long beans for 60 to 90 seconds— they should still be crunchy. Drain.

Gather all your ingredients and have them near at hand. Set a wok over high heat and get it good and hot. Pour the oil into the hot wok and swirl to coat. Add the garlic and sweat it for a couple of seconds, then add the chili crisp, chiles, and fermented black beans and stir-fry for 10 seconds. Add the blanched beans and onion, toss, and stir-fry for about 30 seconds to cook some of the rawness out of the onion. Add the mushroom powder, cumin, sugar, and soy sauce, toss a few more times, and scoop onto a plate.

Garnish the beans with the fried garlic and grated horseradish.

Danny Bowien and Chris Ying: The Mission Chinese Food Cookbook (p. 249) http://amzn.to/2st6eMV

June 19, 2017 at 10:37 AM in Streams: Across the Wide Missouri |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

Recently...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | HIGHLIGHTED LIST | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |

Probably Worth Reading...

Definitely Worth Reading...

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787