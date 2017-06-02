Must-Read: I am trying to think of rational state-dependent monetary policy algorithms—even semi-rational state-dependent monetary policy algorithms. I can think of none that would take the last three months' worth of data, and say that it is appropriate to reverse the surprise 25 basis point March Federal Funds rate increase. I can certainly think of none that would say that it is appropriate to double down by another 25 basis point rise this month.

And yet the FOMC looks highly likely to raise interest rates this month. Go figure:

Dean Baker: Job Growth Slows Sharply: "the overall employment-to-population ratio (EPOP) dropp[ed] from 60.2 percent in April to 60.0 percent in May... http://cepr.net/data-bytes/jobs-bytes/jobs-2017-06