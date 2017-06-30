« | Main | (29) Steve Jobs introduces iPhone in 2007 - YouTube »

Must-Read: If you told me that the Federal Reserve had a 1.5%/year core PCE chain index inflation target, I would believe you:

In retrospect (as it was for some of us in prospect), the Federal Reserve's decision in mid-2013 to switch from signaling that it had a bias toward further easing to a bias toward tightening, and that investors should plan to see a major tightening cycle soon, was clearly wrong. And I still see no rationale for sticking with the policy of continuing to signal that the Federal Reserve has a bias toward tightening, and that investors should plan to see a major tightening cycle soon:

Jay C. Shambaugh: On Twitter: Slowing Inflation: "More evidence of slowing inflation lately: core pce prices up just 0.1 p.p. in May. 12 month change 1.4% (down from 1.6% in 12 months prior..." https://twitter.com/JayCShambaugh/status/880804850002526208

