Must-Read: Sarah Kliff: Nevada's legislature just passed a radical plan to let anybody sign up for Medicaid: "Nevada’s bill... just four pages... would allow any state resident... to buy into the state Medicaid program... under the name the Nevada Care Plan... https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/6/6/15731622/nevada-medicaid-for-all
...Michael Sprinkle.... Under his bill, people who qualify for tax credits under the Affordable Care Act would be able to use those credits to buy Medicaid coverage instead. People who don’t qualify for anything would be able to use their own money to do the same. The plan would likely sell on Nevada’s health insurance marketplace, making it a public option to compete against the private health insurance plans also selling there. The buy-in coverage would be pretty much identical to the coverage traditional Medicaid provides.... Democrats explored the possibility of a Medicare buy-in during the health care debate in 2009 and 2010. The buy-in option was relatively narrow, only allowing Americans over 55 to participate in the program. Those under the age threshold would still be limited to private health insurance plans. Early versions of the Affordable Care Act included the buy-in provision. But the Senate was forced to drop the Medicare buy-in from its bill when it couldn’t get the entire caucus behind the idea. Health industries fought aggressively against the idea, which could disadvantage insurers by cutting into their market share...