« Monday Smackdown: Der Spiegel: Donald Trump's Triump of the Stupidity | Main | Ten Years Ago at Grasping Reality: June 5, 2007 »

Must-Read: The Financial Times is woke: it has joined the Left Central bank Opposition:

Financial Times: The needless urge for higher borrowing costs: "Talk of ‘normalising’ interest rates betrays a mistaken belief... https://www.ft.com/content/b752f7dc-4782-11e7-8d27-59b4dd6296b8

...Central banks are supposed to be targeting inflation, which remains stubbornly low, its relationship with the apparent tightness in the economy showing few signs of replicating its historic pattern. On the Fed’s preferred “core” measure... annual inflation was 1.5 per cent in April.... In the eurozone... the ECB’s own projections show the core rate at 1.1 per cent this year. In this context, the apparent determination of the Fed in particular to press on with interest rate rises looks a little peculiar. Having created expectations that it was likely to tighten policy with three quarter-point increases over the course of 2017, the Fed is acting more like a party to a contract that feels the need to honour its terms, than a central bank that takes the data as it finds them. Fortunately, there appears to be more resistance to the danger of premature tightening at the ECB....

There are two mistaken ideas at the heart of the urge to tighten policy too quickly. The first is that interest rates need “normalising”, as though there were an eternal and fixed level of equilibrium real rates. The evidence that the real rate has substantially lowered, even before the global financial crisis, is strong. The second is the belief that the output capacity of the economy, measured by the unemployment rate or by other metrics, is sufficiently well known that a central bank can safely raise rates on the basis of gross domestic product growth or increases in employment before it sees inflation start to rise. The history of the past few years, where inflation has continually undershot expectations despite recoveries in the major economies, suggests otherwise....

The Fed... the ECB... both betray, at least in some quarters of those institutions, a misguided approach to monetary policy that ignores recent experience in favour of a default expectation that the future will be like the past.

June 05, 2017 at 10:03 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

Recently...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |

Probably Worth Reading...

Definitely Worth Reading...

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787