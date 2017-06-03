« Hoisted from the Archives from June 3, 2007: I Like Barack Obama's Health Care Plan | Main | »

Must-Read: There are many inconsistent and wildly different definitions of "artificial intelligence". Here are two useful ones:

  • Building systems that humans can easily and successful interact with by acting as if they are a human-level intelligence (within their domain).
  • Building systems that behave in ways "that would be called 'intelligent' if a human were so behaving."

Luciano Floridi says smart things about the second:

Luciano Floridi: A fallacy that will hinder advances in artificial intelligence: "The best definition of AI was written in 1955 by US computer scientist John McCarthy and colleagues... https://www.ft.com/content/ee996846-4626-11e7-8d27-59b4dd6296b8

....The problem, they wrote, “is taken to be that of making a machine behave in ways that would be called intelligent if a human were so behaving”.... The definition does not say the artificial agent is intelligent, but that a human would have to be to achieve the same goal.... The whole and only point is to perform a task such that the outcome is as good as, or better than, what human intelligence would have been able to achieve. “How” is not in question, only the outcome. This is why AI is not about reproducing but replacing human intelligence. A dishwasher does not clean the dishes as I do. But in the end its clean dishes are indistinguishable from mine—indeed, they may be cleaner.... AI is the continuation of intelligence by other means...

June 03, 2017 at 06:36 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

Recently...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |

Probably Worth Reading...

Definitely Worth Reading...

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787