There are many inconsistent and wildly different definitions of "artificial intelligence". Here are two useful ones:

Building systems that humans can easily and successful interact with by acting as if they are a human-level intelligence (within their domain).

Building systems that behave in ways "that would be called 'intelligent' if a human were so behaving."

Luciano Floridi says smart things about the second:

Luciano Floridi: A fallacy that will hinder advances in artificial intelligence: "The best definition of AI was written in 1955 by US computer scientist John McCarthy and colleagues... https://www.ft.com/content/ee996846-4626-11e7-8d27-59b4dd6296b8