Must-Read: Tierney Sneed: 5 Points On The Brutal CBO Score Senate Republicans Must Overcome: "The new score offers Senate GOPers nowhere to hide... http://talkingpointsmemo.com/fivepoints/senate-repeal-bill-cbo-score-politics

...It certainly doesn’t make the Senate bill “far superior,” as Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), a key vote for leadership, promised.... The Medicaid numbers look bad for moderates.... Even the premium decreases aren’t an entirely happy story.... The lower premiums are largely just a result of shifting towards plans with higher out-of-pocket costs.... Rural areas are still a challenge under the Senate bill.... The Senate bill doesn’t grapple with the underlying issues that make rural regions low-competitive areas for insurers, and the less generous tax credits stand to only exacerbate the problem. This section should catch the attention of Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).... GOP leaders have $200 billion to play with in their final round of deal-cutting... and still hit the $119 billion savings target of the House bill that makes their legislation eligible for reconciliation...

June 27, 2017

