...I’m afraid I am quite negative on several counts. First, by placing much less emphasis on economic diversity relative to other dimensions of diversity, we are perpetuating the divisions that brought Donald Trump to power. I’m proud of what we did at Harvard during my presidency to make college free for students with a family income under $60,000 and to step up recruitment of thoses from disadvantaged backgrounds and the way these policies have been emulated. But it remains the case that we make far less effort to recruit, admit and educate economically disadvantaged students than we do to economically advantaged minority students. I think that is wrong....

Second, it is terrifying that the US now has its first post-rational president who denies science, proposes arithmetically unsound budgets and embraces alternative facts. I would hope at such a time universities would be bulwarks for honest, open debate as a route towards greater truth. All too often, though, the objective of discussion at our elite schools is framed not as finding truth, or distinguishing better from worse ideas. Rather, it is framed as achieving greater respect for other views or appreciation of the feelings of others.

All too often as with the shameful treatment of Charles Murray at Middlebury, this means giving a heckler’s veto to those who want to carry the day with the strength of their feeling rather than the force of their argument....

Third, at a time when the US faces momentous challenges, I am discouraged to see universities turn inwards and embrace an Orwellian paternalism in an effort to reduce what is seen as victimisation. Something has gone badly wrong when the chancellor of the largest state university system is pushing faculty attendance at seminars where faculty are trained that it is wrong and even racist to say that “America is a land of opportunity” or that “meritocracy is a good thing” or that “with hard work you can achieve your dreams”. The only intellectually safe space for a college student should be in his or her parents’ home. A liberal education that does not cause moments of acute discomfort is a failure...