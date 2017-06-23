Must-See: CHM Live: Putting Your Finger On It: Creating the iPhone: "Nitin Ganatra, Scott Herz, and Hugo Fiennes in Conversation with John Markoff... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xDRdWFdsoQ&ab_channel=ComputerHistoryMuseum
...It seemed that innovation in mobile devices was beginning to slip away from Silicon Valley.... That all changed abruptly when Steve Jobs stepped onstage at Moscone Center in San Francisco and asserted he was introducing “three revolutionary products” in one package—the iPhone.... Four members of the original development team will discuss the secret Apple project, which in the past decade has remade the computer industry, changed the business landscape, and become a tool in the hands of more than a billion people around the world...