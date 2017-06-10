Must-See: EPI: The Color of Law Tickets, Thu, Jun 8, 2017 at 11:00 AM: "On Thursday, June 8th the Economic Policy Institute and the Poverty & Race Research Action Council present Richard Rothstein as he discusses his new book, The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America... https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-color-of-law-tickets-34478748866
...Ted Shaw of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law and Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) will join Rothstein to discuss the history of state-sponsored residential segregation and its enduring effects. In The Color of Law, Rothstein debunks the myth of “de facto” segregation—the idea that U.S. neighborhoods remain segregated primarily because of income differences, private prejudices, or the desires of blacks and whites to live with same-race neighbors. He documents how federal, state, and local governments—with racially explicit intent—segregated American cities from San Francisco to Boston. Rothstein’s book demonstrates that the government’s purposeful creation of American ghettos created the context for conflicts in places like Ferguson, Baltimore, Milwaukee, and Charlotte. And he shows that the unconstitutional state sponsorship of residential segregation not only creates an opportunity, but an obligation for remedial policies to integrate metropolitan areas nationwide. This event is free and open to the public.