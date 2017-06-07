« Ten Years Ago at Grasping Reality: June 7, 2017—Four Pieces, None Especially Worth Highlighting... | Main | »

On the Negative Information Revealed by Marvin Goodfriend's "I Don't Teach IS-LM"

Comment of the Day: Charles Steindel: On the Negative Information Revealed by Marvin Goodfriend's "I Don't Teach IS-LM": "Macroeconomics is all about the interplay between the markets for final goods and services and the markets for existing assets (mainly financial)... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/on-the-negative-information-revealed-by-marvin-goodfriends-i-dont-teach-is-lm.html?cid=6a00e551f08003883401bb09a35c7d970d#comment-6a00e551f08003883401bb09a35c7d970d

...The high-level description of what's going on in those markets for goods and services (and the associated labor markets) is an "IS" curve and, as far as I know, that term is still used (the actual equations seems to be some sort of Euler equation that doesn't have any special empirical support). True, the old-fashioned money demand curve--which was the LM curve--to summarize the financial markets has been dropped in favor of some sort of monetary policy rule (and, like the whipped cream and cherry on a sundae, some sort of Phillips curve mechanism chop full of expectations is put on top to explain inflation). It ain't the old-fashioned IS-LM, but it's a direct descendant. If you work hard and rig it right, you can get exactly the same policy conclusions as in the old IS-LM world, but are required to constantly chant the magic words "expectations" and "credibility."...

June 07, 2017 at 03:08 PM in Streams: Comment of the Day

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

