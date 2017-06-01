Procrastinating on June 1, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Perhaps Today We See Not a New Crisis of Liberal Democratic Capitalism, But an Old Condition Recurring http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/perhaps-today-we-see-not-a-new-crisis-of-liberal-democratic-capitalism-but-an-old-condition-recurring-like-herpes-if-you-will/
- Bridget Ansel: Venture capital’s gender gap is costly for firms and the economy: "The absence of women in VC firms, of course, trickles down into the success of female entrepreneurs... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/venture-capitals-gender-gap-is-costly-for-firms-and-the-economy/
- Lael Brainard: Navigating the Different Signals from Inflation and Unemployment: "The labor market has continued to strengthen... https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/speech/brainard20170530a.htm
- Anatole Kaletsky: The Divergence of US and British Populism: "Trump’s key economic officials... plus a galaxy of Congressional officials and business leaders, made clear that Trump... is only a temporary aberration... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/trump-resistance-brexit-acceptance-by-anatole-kaletsky-2017-05
- Annette Alstadsæter, Niels Johannesen, and Gabriel Zucman**: Tax Evasion and Inequality: "We combine stratified random audits... with new micro-data leaked from two large offshore financial institutions, HSBC Switzerland (“Swiss leaks”) and Mossack Fonseca (“Panama Papers”)... http://gabriel-zucman.eu/files/AJZ2017.pdf
- Nick Bunker: What unconventional policies are likely to stay in central bankers’ toolkits?: "Blinder... Ehrmann... de Haan... and... Jansen... academic economists... and central bankers... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/what-unconventional-policies-are-likely-to-stay-in-central-bankers-toolkits/
Interesting Reads:
- Aaron Carroll: Science Needs a Solution for the Temptation of Positive Results http://theincidentaleconomist.com/wordpress/science-needs-a-solution-for-the-temptation-of-positive-results/
- Kevin Lansing: R-star, Uncertainty, and Monetary Policy http://www.frbsf.org/economic-research/publications/economic-letter/2017/may/r-star-macroeconomic-uncertainty-and-monetary-policy/
- Austin Frakt: Market Power Matters: "Massachusetts.... David Anderson summed the development up perfectly.... 'Big payer (the state employee plan) wants to use its market power to get a better rate from a set of powerfully concentrated providers who have used their market power to get very high rates historically...'" http://theincidentaleconomist.com/wordpress/market-power-matters2/
- Max Weber: On the Methodology of the Social Sciences https://archive.org/stream/maxweberonmethod00webe/maxweberonmethod00webe_djvu.txt
- David Glasner: Correct Foresight, Perfect Foresight, and Intertemporal Equilibrium https://uneasymoney.com/2017/05/28/correct-foresight-perfect-foresight-and-intertemporal-equilibrium/
- Oskar Morgenstern: Perfect Foresight and Economic Equilibrium https://www.princeton.edu/~erp/ERParchives/archivepdfs/element%20of%20time%20in%20value%20theory.pdf
- Herman Melville: Moby Dick; Or the Whale https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2701/2701-h/2701-h.htm
- Narayana Kocherlakota: The Fed Shouldn’t Be Afraid of Growth: "Why slow it down when you can’t know what the right pace is?..." https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-05-30/the-fed-shouldn-t-be-afraid-of-growth
- Jo Michell: Economics, Ideology, and Trump: "..." https://criticalfinance.org/2016/11/15/economics-ideology-and-trump/
And Over Here:
