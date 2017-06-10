Procrastinating on June 10, 2017

Interesting Reads:

And Over Here:

"Populism" or "Neo-Fascism"?: Rectification of Names Blogging http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/populism-or-neo-fascism-rectification-of-names-blogging.html: "Fukuyama... has also been smart and lucky enough to have a truly singular achievement in his career..."

Why the Fed Should Rethink Its 2%/Year No-Lookback Inflation Target http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/why-the-fed-should-rethink-its-2year-no-lookback-inflation-target.html: "The Federal Reserve would be very smart to abandon its 2%/year no-lookback inflation target for a less destructive policy framework..."

Rethink 2% http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/rethink-2.html: "We believe that the Fed should appoint a diverse and representative blue ribbon commission with expertise, integrity, and transparency to evaluate and expeditiously recommend a path forward..."

A Few Notes on Higher Education in the Age of Trump... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/a-few-notes-on-higher-education-in-the-age-of-trump.html: "The strong need for universities to not just check demographic boxes but to actually devote resources to enhancing economic diversity..."

My Sections: As Delivered: Fed Up Rethink 2% Inflation Target Blue-Ribbon Commission Conference Call http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/my-sections-as-delivered-fed-up-rethink-2-inflation-target-blue-ribbon-commission-conference-call.html: "My job here.... is to get all medieval, in the sense of Thomas Aquinas, on you..."

(Early) Monday Smackdown: Annals of Low-Quality Sociometry: Andrew Sullivan Edition http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/early-monday-smackdown-annals-of-low-quality-sociometry-andrew-sullivan-edition.html: "Really?... There's no need to give up hope. Here's what Flynn really said..."

Ten Years Ago in Grasping Reality: June 8-June 10, 2007 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/ten-years-ago-in-grasping-reality-june-8-june-10-2007.html

Hoisted: Journamalists Who See No Problem in Lying About Little Things and Lying About Big Things: Kevin Drum on Joe Klein and the Little Deceptions of the Mainstream Media http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/hoisted-journamalists-who-see-no-problem-in-lying-about-little-things-and-lying-about-big-things-kevin-drum-on-joe-klein-an.html: "This may be the best thing I have written on how little the Washington journamalists know, and how desperately eager they are to play Dingbat Kabuki and tell little lies to pretend to people that they know more than they do..."

Ten Years Ago at Grasping Reality: June 7, 2017—Four Pieces, None Especially Worth Highlighting... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/ten-years-ago-at-grasping-reality-june-7-2017four-pieces-none-especially-worth-highlighting.html: "After a life spent trying to close off access to the courts in cases like this via 'tort reform'!: The Urgent Need for Tort Reform! http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/the_urgent_need.html: Robert Bork files slip-and-fall lawsuit..."

Weekend Reading: Ralf Dahrendorf on Frank Fukuyama: from "Reflections on the Revolution in Europe" http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/weekend-reading-ralf-dahrendorf-on-frank-fukuyama-from-reflections-on-the-revolution-in-europe.html: "Let me note that the very sharp Ralf Dahrendorf is, I think, pretty much 100% wrong here in his criticisms of Frank—but it is worth noting precisely because Frank's "The End of History?" struck such a powerful nerve here..."

For the Weekend... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/for-the-weekend.html: "For most of my life, I thought this was the best Blondie song evar..."

Comment of the Day: Charles Steindel: On the Negative Information Revealed by Marvin Goodfriend's "I Don't Teach IS-LM" : "Macroeconomics is all about the interplay between the markets for final goods and services and the markets for existing assets (mainly financial)..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/on-the-negative-information-revealed-by-marvin-goodfriends-i-dont-teach-is-lm-1.html

Comment of the Day: Charles Steindel: WHY THE FED SHOULD RETHINK ITS 2%/YEAR NO-LOOKBACK INFLATION TARGET : "I've long thought that whatever the target is, they are looking at the wrong index..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/comment-of-the-day-charles-steindel-why-the-fed-should-rethink-its-2year-no-lookback-inflation-target-ive-long-tho.html

Must-See: EPI: The Color of Law Tickets : "Thu, Jun 8, 2017 at 11:00 AM: 'On Thursday, June 8th the Economic Policy Institute and the Poverty & Race Research Action Council present Richard Rothstein as he discusses his new book, The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America...'" http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/must-see-epi-_the-color-of-law-tickets-thu-jun-8-2017-at-1100-am-eventbrite_-on-thursday-june-8th-the-economic.html

Should-Read: Noah Smith: ACTUALLY GOOD SILICON VALLEY CRITIQUES? : "Suppose we did want to criticize Silicon Valley and not end up looking foolish..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-noah-smith-actually-good-silicon-valley-critiques-suppose-we-did-want-to-criticize-silicon-valley-and-no.html

Must-Read: Larry Summers: HOW ELITE UNIVERSITIES MEET THE CHALLENGES OF THE TRUMP ERA : "Rebecca Blumenstein... our conversation focused on how elite universities are meeting the challenges of the Trump era..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/must-read-two-points-diversity-and-finding-truth-in-the-sense-of-rough-consensus-and-running-code-where-i-think-larry.html

Must-Read: Narayana Kocherlakota: THE FED NEEDS A BETTER INFLATION TARGET : "A higher goal, with more public support, would benefit the central bank and the economy..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/must-read-narayana-kocherlakota-the-fed-needs-a-better-inflation-target-a-higher-goal-with-more-public-support-woul.html