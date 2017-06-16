Procrastinating on June 16, 2017

Interesting Reads:

The Hidden Cost of Privatization

Can US States Right Trump’s Wrongs?

4 key AI concepts you need to understand

The Fed should rethink how its conducts monetary policy

Is 2 percent a good target rate for inflation? The Fed has never been sure

How Did China's WTO Entry Benefit U.S. Consumers?

Address to the National Security College of ANU

And Over Here:

Should-Read: Brad DeLong (2007): TOM GRUBISICH IS ONE UNHAPPY CAMPER : "Tom Grubisich... a former Washington Post reporter and editor..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-brad-delong-2005-tom-grubisich-is-one-unhappy-camper-tom-grubisich-a-former-_washington-post_-repo.html

Should-Read: Bridget Ansel: A RESEARCH ROUNDUP ON UNPREDICTABLE SCHEDULES IN THE UNITED STATES : "For Americans with a 9-to-5 job, it can be hard to imagine the life of a worker with an unpredictable, constantly shifting schedule..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/a-research-roundup-on-unpredictable-schedules-in-the-united-states-equitable-growth.html

Should-Read: Kavya Vaghul: CONSERVATION EASEMENTS AND TAX POLICIES IN THE UNITED STATES : "Deductions for conservation easement donations are taken by taxpayers in states that have small shares of conserved land..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-kavya-vaghul-conservation-easements-and-tax-policies-in-the-united-states-deductions-for-conservation-eas.html

Should-Read: David Goodstein: RICHARD FEYNMAN : "Feynman was a truly great teacher... prided himself on being able to devise ways to explain even the most profound ideas to beginning students..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-so-has-anybody-ever-produced-a-caltech-freshman-level-lecture-on-why-spin-12-particles-obey-fermi-dirac-sta.html

Should-Read: Janet Yellen and Nancy Marchall Genzer: JANET YELLEN INTERESTED IN REEVALUATING 2% : "https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4673824/janet-yellen-interested-reevaluating-2: "Nancy Marchall Genzer, Marketplace: 'Recently, a group of economists sent the Fed a letter..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/must-read-janet-yellen-gets-it-right-as-i-find-myself-saying-a-lot-these-days-if-i-were-the-fed-i-would-appoint-an-inf.html

Must-Read: Lawrence Summers: 5 REASONS THE FED MAY BE MAKING A MISTAKE : "The... paradigm... is highly problematic. Much better would be a “shoot only when you see the whites of the eyes of inflation” paradigm..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/must-read-lawrence-summers-5-reasons-the-fed-may-be-making-a-mistake-the-paradigm-is-highly-problematic-muc.html

Should-Read: Dodge Cahan and Niklas Potrafke: THE DEMOCRATIC-REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL GROWTH GAP AND THE PARTISAN BALANCE OF THE STATE GOVERNMENTS : "Higher economic growth was generated during Democratic presidencies compared to Republican presidencies..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-dodge-cahan-and-niklas-potrafke-the-democratic-republican-presidential-growth-gap-and-the-partisan-balance.html

Should-Read: David Cutler and Emily Gee: COVERAGE LOSSES UNDER THE ACA REPEAL BILL FOR CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS IN ALL STATES : "Within a decade, on average, an additional 55,000 more individuals in each congressional district, or nearly 8 percent... would lack coverage..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-david-cutler-and-emily-gee-coverage-losses-under-the-aca-repeal-bill-for-congressional-districts-in-all-sta.html

Should-Read: Barry Ritholtz: TAX REFORM IS DEAD : "The long-awaited 'pivot towards being presidential' hasn’t arrived, and by all indications never will..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/must-read-the-misperceptions-of-the-overclass-are-on-display-here-in-the-very-sharp-barry-ritholtzs-offhand-observation.html

Must-Read: David Grabowski, Jonathan Gruber, and Vincent Mor: YOU’RE PROBABLY GOING TO NEED MEDICAID : "Imagine your mother needs to move into a nursing home..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/must-read-david-grabowski-jonathan-gruber-and-vincent-mor-youre-probably-going-to-need-medicaid-imagine-your-mot.html