Procrastinating on June 2, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “Unstable incomes, uncertain world” edition: "'Conversations about inequality often miss something essential... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-unstable-incomes-uncertain-world-edition/
- Equitable Growth: Equitable Growth’s Jobs Day Graphs: May 2017 Report Edition | Equitable Growth: "The unemployment rate for African Americans is back to pre-recession levels... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/equitable-growths-jobs-day-graphs-may-2017-report-edition/
- Ben Thompson: Blue Apron Files for IPO, Network Effects and Customer Acquisition Costs, Uber Concerns: "I did find this bit in The Information article interesting... https://stratechery.com/2017/blue-apron-files-for-ipo-network-effects-and-customer-acquisition-costs-uber-concerns/
- Pseudoreasmus: The Cold War Triumph of Liberal Capitalism—in Hindsight https://medium.com/@pseudoerasmus/if-we-ask-the-retrospective-question-why-did-western-liberal-capitalism-actually-triumph-then-e025706801e0: "The tête-à-tête Soviet-American global struggle over the Third World...
- Dean Baker: Job Growth Slows Sharply: "the overall employment-to-population ratio (EPOP) dropp[ed] from 60.2 percent in April to 60.0 percent in May... http://cepr.net/data-bytes/jobs-bytes/jobs-2017-06
- Larry Summers: What History Tells Us about Trump’s Budget Fantasy: "The Trump economic team has not engaged in serious analysis or been in dialogue... http://larrysummers.com/2017/05/30/what-history-tells-us-about-trumps-budget-fantasy/
Interesting Reads:
- David Anderson: Rich data sets and risk adjustment https://www.balloon-juice.com/2017/06/02/rich-data-sets-and-risk-adjustment/
- David Roberts: The 5 biggest deceptions in Trump’s Paris climate speech https://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2017/6/2/15727984/deceptions-trump-paris-speech
- Charles R. Hulten and Leonard Nakamura: GDP and capturing the benefits of the Internet economy http://voxeu.org/article/gdp-and-capturing-benefits-internet-economy
- David Wessel: ‘Secular Stagnation’ Even Truer Today, Larry Summers Says: "My comments in 2013... were couched with very substantial doubts. Today I would have fewer.... The broad argument that I was making at that time seems more true today..." https://blogs.wsj.com/economics/2017/05/25/secular-stagnation-even-truer-today-larry-summers-says/
- Alberto Alesina, Guido Tabellini, and Francesco Trebbi: Europe as an optimal political area: New findings: "Attitudes... differences are no greater between countries than within countries. The real obstacle is... nationalism, and the need to strengthen a common European identity..." http://voxeu.org/article/europe-optimal-political-area-new-findings
- Jason Kottke: Photos of the Tiananmen Square protests, unseen for 28 years http://kottke.org/17/06/photos-of-the-tiananmen-square-protests-unseen-for-28-years
- Sarah Jones: J.D. Vance, the False Prophet of Blue America | New Republic https://newrepublic.com/article/138717/jd-vance-false-prophet-blue-america
- Henry Farrell: Francis Spufford's "Golden Hill": "Golden Hill http://amzn.to/2rYDei3 is a very important book about America, in ways that may not be obvious to those who read it merely for the picaresque..." http://crookedtimber.org/2017/06/01/golden-hill/
- Paul Romer (2015): Nonrival Goods After 25 Years: "Joshua Gans has a generous post that notes the 25th anniversary of the publication of my 1990 JPE article. I could not agree more with his observation that “there is more to be done...” in understanding the economics of ideas..." https://paulromer.net/nonrival-goods-after-25-years/
- Joshua Gans (2015): The Romer Model turns 25: "“The Romer Model” is decidedly non-mathy. As a work of theoretical scholarship, every equation and assumption is carefully justified. The paper is laid out with as much text as there is mathematics. And in the end, you know how the model works, why it works and what drives its conclusions..." http://www.digitopoly.org/2015/10/03/the-romer-model-turns-25/
- Paul Romer (2015): Speeding-up and Missed Opportunities: Evidence – Paul Romer https://paulromer.net/speeding-up-and-missed-opportunities-evidence/
And Over Here:
Perhaps Worth Looking at...