Procrastinating on June 20, 2017

We re All Public Intellectuals Now The National Interest

  • Oskar Morgenstern (1935): Perfect Foresight and Economic Equilibrium https://www.princeton.edu/~erp/ERParchives/archivepdfs/element%20of%20time%20in%20value%20theory.pdf
  • Eric Turkheimer, Kathryn Paige Harden, and Richard E. Nisbett: There’s still no good reason to believe black-white IQ differences are due to genes: "If you were persuaded by Murray and Harris’s conclusion that the black-white IQ gap is partially genetic, but uncomfortable with the idea that the same kind of thinking might apply to the personality traits of Jews, I have one question: Why? Couldn’t there just as easily be a science of whether Jews are genetically 'tuned to' (Harris’s phrase) different levels of materialism than gentiles?On the other hand, if you no longer believe this old anti-Semitic trope, is it because some scientific study has been conducted showing that it is false? And if the problem is simply that we haven’t run the studies, why shouldn’t we?..." https://www.vox.com/the-big-idea/2017/6/15/15797120/race-black-white-iq-response-critics
  • (2007): Kevin Hassett Is a Psychotic Creep (Yes, It's More American Enterprise Institute-Quality Analysis): I never understood why Bloomberg hired Kevin "Dow 36000 by 2004" Hassett out of all the world's conservative macroeconomists to be a columnist. And I don't understand why the Bloomberg honchos allow him to use his space to kowtow to his AEI masters by launching a neoconservative hit piece against the Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve's crime? It assisted George W. Bush in carrying out his policy towards North Korea... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/kevin_hassett_i.html
  • Brendan Nyhan (2007): Bork: For tort reform before he was against it: "The New York Times editorial board appropriately mocks Robert Bork for his lawsuit against the Yale Club.... 'A tort plaintiff, it turns out, is a critic of tort lawsuits who has slipped and fallen at the Yale Club.'... It reminds me of the way that libertarian philosopher Robert Nozick exploited rent control laws to extort more than $30,000 from his landlord..." http://www.brendan-nyhan.com/blog/2007/06/bork_for_tort_r.html
  • Eric Alterman (2007): The New Republic Was In Trouble Long Before Chris Hughes Bought It: "It is a sad but true fact of American political life that liberals rarely exercise so much influence as when they happen to be endorsing conservative causes, and this temptation has proven consistently irresistible to Peretz and his magazine. TNR under Peretz has been a vehicle that proved extremely helpful to Ronald Reagan's wars in Central America and George Bush's war in Iraq. It provided seminal service to Newt Gingrich's and William Kristol's efforts to kill the Clinton plan for universal health care and offered intellectual legitimacy to Charles Murray's efforts to portray black people as intellectually inferior to whites. As for liberal causes, however … well, not so much..." http://prospect.org/article/new-republic-was-trouble-long-chris-hughes-bought-it
  • Tim O'Reilly: Do More! What Amazon Teaches Us About AI and the “Jobless Future”: "This is the master design pattern for applying technology: Do more. Do things that were previously unimaginable..." https://medium.com/the-wtf-economy/do-more-what-amazon-teaches-us-about-ai-and-the-jobless-future-8051b19a66af
  • Evan Horowitz: Unemployment is rising, and that’s good news. Really http://www.bostonglobe.com/business/2017/06/15/unemployment-rising-and-that-good-news-really/nQVe3gkbyQm6L0Qp3c4n3O/story.html: "Sometimes, when the state’s unemployment rate goes up, it’s actually good news. It means jobs have become so plentiful that long-discouraged folks start thinking, 'Maybe I should look for work again'..."

