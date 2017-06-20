Procrastinating on June 20, 2017

Interesting Reads:

Unemployment is rising, and that’s good news. Really

Do More! What Amazon Teaches Us About AI and the “Jobless Future”

The New Republic Was In Trouble Long Before Chris Hughes Bought It

Bork: For tort reform before he was against it

Kevin Hassett Is a Psychotic Creep (Yes, It's More American Enterprise Institute-Quality Analysis)

There’s still no good reason to believe black-white IQ differences are due to genes

And Over Here:

Reading List for an Ungiven Course: The "Classical" Mediterranean Economy http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/reading-list-for-an-ungiven-course-the-classical-mediterranean-economy.html

Links for the Week of June 19, 2017 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/links-for-the-week-of-june-19-2017.html

Worth Hoisting from Grasping Reality's Archives from April 2007 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/worth-hoisting-from-grasping-realitys-archives-from-april-2007.html

Hoisted from from Ten Years Ago: Kevin Hassett' Self-Smackdown: Yes, Kevin Hassett Is a Real Nutjob. Why Do You Ask? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/hoisted-from-from-ten-years-ago-kevin-hassett-self-smackdown-yes-kevin-hassett-is-a-real-nutjob-why-do-you-ask.html

Notes: Polanyi: Aristotle Discovers the Economy: Hoisted from the Archives http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/notes-polanyi-aristotle-discovers-the-economy-hoisted-from-the-archives.html

"A Conspiracy So Immense": Tail-Gunner Joe McCarthy: Hoisted from the Archives: http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/history-lesson-tail-gunner-joe-a-conspiracy-so-immense.html

Ten Years Ago at Grasping Reality: June 14-June 19, 2017 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/ten-years-ago-at-grasping-reality-june-14-june-19-2017.html

Hoisted from the Archives: How Supply-Side Economics Trickled Down... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/hoisted-from-the-archives-how-supply-side-economics-trickled-down.html

Live from the Mission: Mission Chinese: MONGOLIAN LONG BEANS: SERVES 4 AS A SIDE DISH : "I’m not exactly sure why we call these Mongolian long beans..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/mongolian-long-beans-mission-chinese.html

Should-Read: Donald A. Yerxa: AN INTERVIEW WITH BRYAN WARD-PERKINS ON THE FALL OF ROME : "http://www.webcitation.org/6O3GYBfS1?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bu.edu%2Fhistoric%2Fhs%2Fperkins.pdf "AT THE HOUR OF MIDNIGHT THE SALERIAN GATE WAS silently opened, and the inhabitants were awakened by the tremendous sound of the Gothic trumpet..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/webcite-query-result.html

Should-Read: Nick Bunker: WEEKEND READING: SHIFTING TARGETS EDITION : "Some critics of the disability insurance system in the United States think it is too easy to access..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-nick-bunker-weekend-reading-shifting-targets-edition-some-critics-of-the-disability-insurance-system-in.html

Should-Read: Heather Boushey: THE UNFORTUNATE POWER OF STEREOTYPES : "If stereotypes lead judges to snap judgements that are racially biased..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-heather-boushey-the-unfortunate-power-of-stereotypes-if-stereotypes-lead-judges-to-snap-judgements-that-a.html

Must-Read: Ben Thompson: AMAZON’S NEW CUSTOMER : "The key to understanding the purchase of Whole Foods... is that Amazon is buying a customer—the first-and-best customer that will instantly bring its grocery efforts to scale..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/must-read-ben-thompson-amazons-new-customer-the-key-to-understanding-the-purchase-of-whole-foods-is-that-amazon.html

Should-Read: Mark Thoma: TRUMP’S APPRENTICESHIPS ARE BASED UPON A PROBLEM THAT DOESN’T EXIST : "The evidence... points to a skills mismatch..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-mark-thoma-trumps-apprenticeships-are-based-upon-a-problem-that-doesnt-exist-the-evidence-points.html

Should-Read: Paul Krugman: A FINGER EXERCISE ON HYPERGLOBALIZATION : "I find myself trying to find simple ways to talk about 'hyperglobalization'..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-paul-krugman-a-finger-exercise-on-hyperglobalization-i-find-myself-trying-to-find-simple-ways-to-talk-abo.html

Should-Read: Izabella Kaminska: ON THE RISE OF UNPRODUCTIVE ENTREPRENEURS LIKE TRAVIS KALANICK : "https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2017/06/15/2190201/on-the-rise-of-unproductive-entrepreneurs-like-travis-kalanick/ Robert E. Litan and Ian Hathaway... citing the work of William Baumol, who passed away last month..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-izabella-kaminska-on-the-rise-of-unproductive-entrepreneurs-like-travis-kalanick-ft-alphaville-on-the-r.html

Must-Read: David Glasner says smart things about what Hayekian business cycle theory would have been... David Glasner: FIFTEEN THOUSAND WORDS ON TEMPORARY EQUILIBRIUM, EXPECTATIONS, AND CONSISTENCY OF PLANS http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/must-read-david-glasner-says-smart-things-about-what-hayekian-business-cycle-theory-would-have-been-had-hayek-based-his.html