Procrastinating on June 25, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Alberto Alesina, Stefanie Stantcheva, Edoardo Teso: Intergenerational mobility and preferences for redistribution: "Americans are generally thought to view the economic system as fair and see wealth as a reward for ability and effort... http://voxeu.org/article/intergenerational-mobility-and-preferences-redistribution
- Brantly Callaway and William J. Collins: Unions, Workers, and Wages at the Peak of the American Labor Movement: "A novel dataset compiled from archival records... http://www.nber.org/papers/w23516.pdf
- Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “If you liked those links, check out these” edition: "Discrimination in the U.S. labor market is a very real thing... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-if-you-liked-those-links-check-out-these-edition/
- CHM Live: Putting Your Finger On It: Creating the iPhone: "Nitin Ganatra, Scott Herz, and Hugo Fiennes in Conversation with John Markoff... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xDRdWFdsoQ&ab_channel=ComputerHistoryMuseum
- Nick Bunker: Is the Fed being misguided by the Phillips curve?: "Looking at the prime-age employment rate, the labor market might have a bit more tightening to do before wage growth is going to pick up significantly... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/is-the-fed-being-misguided-by-the-phillips-curve/
- Sergio Espuelas: The inequality trap. A comparative analysis of social spending between 1880 and 1930: "Using social transfers as an indicator of redistribution and three alternative proxies for inequality... http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1468-0289.12062/full
- Jens H.E. Christensen and Glenn D. Rudebusch: New Evidence for a Lower New Normal in Interest Rates: "Inflation-indexed bond prices include a real term premium... face appreciable liquidity risk... http://www.frbsf.org/economic-research/publications/economic-letter/2017/june/financial-market-evidence-for-lower-natural-interest-rate-r-star/
- Michael Reich, Sylvia Allegretto, and Anna Godoey: Seattle’s Minimum Wage Experience 2015-16: "Seattle implemented the first phase of its minimum wage law on April 1, 2015... http://irle.berkeley.edu/seattles-minimum-wage-experience-2015-16/
- Eugene Wei (2012): Amazon, Apple, and the beauty of low margins: "Amazon's core retail business is, I'd argue, still very secure... http://www.eugenewei.com/blog/2012/11/28/amazon-and-margins
Interesting Reads:
- Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “If you liked those links, check out these” edition: "Discrimination in the U.S. labor market is a very real thing... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-if-you-liked-those-links-check-out-these-edition/
- Sarah Kliff: The Better Care Reconciliation Act: the Senate bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, explained https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/6/22/15846728/senate-plan-better-care-reconciliation-act
- Christopher Meissner and John Tang: Japan's entry into world markets during the first age of globalisation: "The Japanese experience after the liberalisation of the 1850s suggests that trade costs, destination market demand conditions, and product specific factors played key roles..." http://voxeu.org/article/japans-entry-world-markets-during-first-age-globalisation
- Tavneet Suri: VoxDev http://voxdev.org/
- Neville Morley: 1600 Pylos & Sphacteria Avenue: "Some readers of Thucydides see it as a warning against war, others as a licence for the exercise of power. As a text, it doesn’t do enough to discourage those determined to find a simplistic justification of their wish to burn the world. Start digging those bunkers, people; Thucydides is back in the White House..." https://thesphinxblog.com/2017/06/22/1600-pylos-sphacteria-avenue/
- James Hamilton: Why you should never use the Hodrick-Prescott: "The HP filter has serious drawbacks.... For random walk series, subsequently observed patterns are likely to be artefacts of having applied the filter, rather than due to the underlying data-generating process..." http://voxeu.org/article/why-you-should-never-use-hodrick-prescott-filter
And Over Here:
- Ten Years Ago in Grasping Reality: June 22-24, 2007 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/ten-years-ago-in-grasping-reality-june-22-24-2007.html
- Ten Years Ago at Grasping Reality: June 21, 2017 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/ten-yeras-ago-at-grasping-reality-june-21-2017.html
- Ten Years Ago in Grasping Reality: June 20, 2007 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/ten-years-ago-in-grasping-reality-june-20-2017.html
- Weekend Reading: Why Do Democracies Fail?: David Frum on Dan Ziblatt http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/weekend-reading-why-do-democracies-fail-david-frum-on-dan-ziblatt.html
- For the Weekend... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/for-the-weekend-1.html
- Live from the Eurotas Valley: THIS. IS. SPARTA! Plutarch: AGESILAUS: "The allies of the Lacedaemonians were offended at Agesilaüs..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/live-from-the-eurotas-valley-this-is-sparta-plutarch-agesilaus-the-allies-of-the-lacedaemonians-were-offended.html
- Should-Read: Brantly Callaway and William J. Collins: UNIONS, WORKERS, AND WAGES AT THE PEAK OF THE AMERICAN LABOR MOVEMENT: "A novel dataset compiled from archival records..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-brantly-callaway-and-william-j-collins-unions-workers-and-wages-at-the-peak-of-the-american-labor-moveme.html
- Should-Read: Alberto Alesina, Stefanie Stantcheva, Edoardo Teso: INTERGENERATIONAL MOBILITY AND PREFERENCES FOR REDISTRIBUTION: "Americans are generally thought to view the economic system as fair and see wealth as a reward for ability and effort..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-alberto-alesina-stefanie-stantcheva-edoardo-teso-intergenerational-mobility-and-preferences-for-redistrib.html
- Should-Read: Nick Bunker: WEEKEND READING: “IF YOU LIKED THOSE LINKS, CHECK OUT THESE” EDITION: "Discrimination in the U.S. labor market is a very real thing..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-nick-bunker-weekend-reading-if-you-liked-those-links-check-out-these-edition-discrimination-in-th.html
- Must-See: CHM Live: PUTTING YOUR FINGER ON IT: CREATING THE IPHONE: "Nitin Ganatra, Scott Herz, and Hugo Fiennes in Conversation with John Markoff..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/must-see-chm-live-putting-your-finger-on-it-creating-the-iphone-nitin-ganatra-scott-herz-and-hugo-fiennes-in-conve.html
- Must-Read: Nick Bunker: IS THE FED BEING MISGUIDED BY THE PHILLIPS CURVE?: "Looking at the prime-age employment rate, the labor market might have a bit more tightening to do before wage growth is going to pick up significantly..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/must-read-nick-bunker-is-the-fed-being-misguided-by-the-phillips-curve-looking-at-the-prime-age-employment-rate-the.html
- Should-Read: Sergio Espuelas: THE INEQUALITY TRAP. A COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS OF SOCIAL SPENDING BETWEEN 1880 AND 1930: "Using social transfers as an indicator of redistribution and three alternative proxies for inequality..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-sergio-espuelas-the-inequality-trap-a-comparative-analysis-of-social-spending-between-1880-and-1930-espu.html
- Must-Read: Jens H.E. Christensen and Glenn D. Rudebusch: NEW EVIDENCE FOR A LOWER NEW NORMAL IN INTEREST RATES: "Inflation-indexed bond prices include a real term premium... face appreciable liquidity risk..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/must-read-mark-thoma-sends-us-to-jens-he-christensen-and-glenn-d-rudebusch-new-evidence-for-a-lower-new-n.html
- Must-Read: Michael Reich, Sylvia Allegretto, and Anna Godoey: SEATTLE’S MINIMUM WAGE EXPERIENCE 2015-16: "Seattle implemented the first phase of its minimum wage law on April 1, 2015..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/must-read-low-end-labor-markets-simply-do-not-appear-to-work-like-competitive-markets-rather-they-work-like-markets-in.html
- Should-Read: Eugene Wei (2012): AMAZON, APPLE, AND THE BEAUTY OF LOW MARGINS: "Amazon's core retail business is, I'd argue, still very secure..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-eugene-wei-2012-amazon-apple-and-the-beauty-of-low-margins-amazons-core-retail-business-is-id-argu.html
Perhaps Worth Looking at...