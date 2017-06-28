Procrastinating on June 28, 2017

Interesting Reads:

The Three Horsemen of Riches: Plague, War, and Urbanization in Early Modern Europe

How the West “Invented” Fertility Restriction

Gifts of Mars: Warfare and Europe’s Early Rise to Riches

Medieval Origins: A Review Essay on Campbell’s The Great Transition

The Great Transition: Climate, Disease and Society in the 13th and 14th Centuries

Should Anyone Be Interested In Exploitation?

Should Marxists Be Interested in Exploitation?

Ragnar Nurkse and the international financial architecture

A New Economic Vision, in 27 Words

The Downstream Consequences Of Per Capita Spending Caps In Medicaid

And Over Here:

After Piketty: Capital in the Twenty-First Century, Three Years Later http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/after-piketty-capital-in-the-twenty-first-century-three-years-later.html

Could Bhaskar Sunkara Really Know as Little of the History of the Soviet Union as He Feigns? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/could-bhaskar-sunkara-really-know-as-little-of-the-history-of-the-soviet-union-as-he-feigns.html

The Eleventh Year in a Row of Federal Reserve Overoptimism About the Strength of the Economy: No Longer Fresh at Project Syndicate http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/highlighted-the-eleventh-year-in-a-row-of-federal-reserve-overoptimism-about-the-strength-of-the-economy.html

Why Are so Many White American Men so Easily Grifted? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/why-are-so-many-white-american-men-so-easily-grifted.html

ACA Repeal "Strong Opposition" Letter http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/aca-repeal-strong-opposition-letter.html

Hoisted from 2007: Me on Tim Burke on Edmund Burke and His... Political "Philosophy" http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/hoisted-from-2007-me-on-tim-burke-on-edmund-burkes-political-philosophy.html

Should-Read: Rucker C. Johnson and C. Kirabo Jackson: REDUCING INEQUALITY THROUGH DYNAMIC COMPLEMENTARITY: EVIDENCE FROM HEAD START AND PUBLIC SCHOOL SPENDING : "We explore whether early childhood human-capital investments are complementary to those made later in life..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-rucker-c-johnson-and-c-kirabo-jackson-reducing-inequality-through-dynamic-complementarity-evidence-from.html

Should-Read: Nick Bunker: EQUITY, EFFICIENCY AND EDUCATION SPENDING IN THE UNITED STATES : "Released today as part of the Equitable Growth Working Paper series... Rucker C. Johnson of the University of California-Berkeley and C. Kirabo Jackson..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-nick-bunker-equity-efficiency-and-education-spending-in-the-united-states-released-today-as-part-of-the.html

Should-Read: Erica Grieder: THE GOP'S 'BETTER CARE' ACT IS BETTER THAN YOU THINK : "While the Affordable Care Act has surely helped millions of Americans..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-is-this-for-real-i-think-erica-grieder-fails-the-turing-test-guys-and-gals-at-_the-week_-this-is-no-way-t.html

Should-Read: Atul Gewande: HOW THE SENATE’S HEALTH-CARE BILL THREATENS THE NATION'S HEALTH : "The Senate bill would also ultimately make people who buy insurance on the A.C.A. exchanges—people without coverage from an employer or from Medicaid—pay far more money for far worse coverage..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-atul-gewande-how-the-senates-health-care-bill-threatens-the-nations-health-the-senate-bill-would-also.html

Should-Read: Scott Lemieux: HACKTACULAR! : "The New York Times has given op-ed space to Avik Roy, so he can prove that you can’t spell 'reformicon' without 'con'..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-scott-lemieux-hacktacular-the-new-york-times-has-given-op-ed-space-to-avik-roy-so-he-can-prove-that-you.html

Should-Read: Scott Lemieux: NO VOTE ON TRUMPCARE IN JUNE : "This really is important..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-scott-lemieux-no-vote-on-trumpcare-in-june-this-really-is-important.html

Should-Read: Ben Zipperer and John Schmitt: THE “HIGH ROAD” SEATTLE LABOR MARKET AND THE EFFECTS OF THE MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE: DATA LIMITATIONS AND METHODOLOGICAL PROBLEMS BIAS NEW ANALYSIS OF SEATTLE’S MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE : "Jardim et al. (2017), looks at the first two stages of a phased-in set of increases that will eventually take the minimum wage in the city to $15.00 per hour..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-ben-zipperer-and-john-schmitt-the-high-road-seattle-labor-market-and-the-effects-of-the-minimum-wage.html

Should-Read: David Brooks: THE G.O.P. REJECTS CONSERVATISM : "There is a structural flaw in modern capitalism... [a] gigantic trend [that] widens inequality, exacerbates social segmentation, fuels distrust and led to Donald Trump..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-david-brooks-is-wrong-i-think-in-his-claim-that-the-current-crop-of-republican-politicians-have-no-vision.html

Must-Read: Tierney Sneed: 5 POINTS ON THE BRUTAL CBO SCORE SENATE REPUBLICANS MUST OVERCOME : "The new score offers Senate GOPers nowhere to hide..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/must-read-tierney-sneed-5-points-on-the-brutal-cbo-score-senate-republicans-must-overcome-the-new-score-offers-senate.html

Must-Read: Tara Golshan, Dylan Scott, and Jeff Stein: WE ASKED 8 SENATE REPUBLICANS TO EXPLAIN WHAT THEIR HEALTH BILL IS TRYING TO DO : "Vox asked GOP senators to explain their hopes for it. Who will benefit from the legislation? What problems is this bill trying to solve?..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/we-asked-8-senate-republicans-to-explain-what-their-health-bill-is-trying-to-do-vox.html

Should-Read: Diane Coyle: ECONOMICS IN TRANSITION: THE END OF THEORY : "There has been a huge shift away from the reductionism of an older generation... to which Bookstaber has paid little attention..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-diane-coyle-economics-in-transition-the-end-of-theory-there-has-been-a-huge-shift-away-from-the-reductio.html

Should-Read: Lane Kenworthy and Ive Marx: IN-WORK POVERTY IN THE UNITED STATES : "In-work poverty became a prominent policy issue in the United States..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-lane-kenworthy-and-ive-marx-in-work-poverty-in-the-united-states-in-work-poverty-became-a-prominent-polic.html