Procrastinating on June 5, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Simon Wren-Lewis: GE2017 and the Stages of Leaver Grief: "The EU knows that No Deal would be a disaster for the UK... https://mainlymacro.blogspot.com/2017/06/the-stages-of-leaver-grief.html
- Reuters: Fed's Harker Still Sees Two More Interest Rate Hikes in 2017: "Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Friday that the U.S. central bank remains on track... https://www.nytimes.com/reuters/2017/06/02/business/02reuters-usa-fed-harker.html
- Luciano Floridi: A fallacy that will hinder advances in artificial intelligence: "The best definition of AI was written in 1955 by US computer scientist John McCarthy and colleagues... https://www.ft.com/content/ee996846-4626-11e7-8d27-59b4dd6296b8
Interesting Reads:
- Brad Delong (2007): When I met Armey in 1994... he talked a very good game as a committed small-government fiscally-prudent libertarian conservative.... Yet Armey punted on this agenda at almost every opportunity... when he was Majority Leader: Questions for Dick Armey http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/questions_for_d.html
- Kevin Drum: In Which I Waste a Lot of Time on Climate Change Yahooism http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/06/waste-time-climate-change-yahooism
- Douglas Clement: Interview with Hilary Hoynes https://www.minneapolisfed.org/publications/the-region/interview-with-hilary-hoynes
- Stan Collender: This Is Why OMB Director Mulvaney Should But Won't Be Fired https://www.forbes.com/sites/stancollender/2017/06/04/this-is-why-omb-director-mulvaney-should-but-wont-be-fired/#4445750c5ba3
- Primo Levi (1988): The Drowned and the Saved http://amzn.to/2ssz4MJ
- Charles Maier: On Agency, History, and Collective Responsibility: "Responsibility for a burdened past can justifiably become less preoccupying as other experiences are added to the national legacy.... But like that half-life of radioactive material, there is no point at which responsibility simply goes away..." http://www.j-bradford-delong.net/TCEH/maier.html
- Charles Maier (1988): The Unmasterable Past http://amzn.to/2rpDGF6
- Economist: Sorry, we’re closed: The decline of established American retailing threatens jobs: "A love affair with shopping has gone online.... A giant established industry is descending into crisis. Last year about 4,000 shops closed their doors for good. In 2017 more than twice that number may shut, says Credit Suisse..." http://www.economist.com/news/briefing/21721900-love-affair-shopping-has-gone-online-decline-established-american-retailing
- Martin Longman: How to Win Rural Voters Without Losing Liberal Values: "A century ago, urban progressives and agrarian populists united around a politics of taking on corporate monopolies. The Democratic Party’s future may depend on doing the same today..." http://washingtonmonthly.com/magazine/junejulyaugust-2017/how-to-win-rural-voters-without-losing-liberal-values/
- Doug Merrill (2007): Five Germanys I Have Known by Fritz Stern | A Fistful Of Euros http://fistfulofeuros.net/afoe/five-germanys-i-have-known-by-fritz-stern/
- Norman Davies (2011): Vanished Kingdoms: The Rise and Fall of States and Nations http://amzn.to/2sz9a9s
- Michael Mann (2012): The Sources of Social Power: Volume 1, A History of Power from the Beginning to AD 1760 http://amzn.to/2rBjctx
- Noah Smith: The Shouting Class http://noahpinionblog.blogspot.com/2017/06/the-shouting-class.html
- Austin Nichols: Do Vouchers Lead to Greater Learning? Depends Where (and When) You Look http://www.abtassociates.com/Perspectives/March/Do-Vouchers-Lead-to-Greater-Learning-Depends-Where.aspx
- Pedro da Costa: Why the job market doesn't feel like it's back to normal http://www.businessinsider.com/why-the-job-market-doesnt-feel-like-its-back-to-normal-2017-3 | Fed to raise rates in June but September still in question http://www.businessinsider.com/fed-to-raise-rates-in-june-but-september-still-in-question-2017-5
- Brad DeLong (2006): Socialism with German Nationalist Characteristics: "It is hard to avoid the belief that there was a way out of the disaster--a way to beat the Nazis even at the end of 1931--and that if only Rudolf Hilferding and his ilk had been less blinkered ideologues who sought truth from old books rather than new facts, the SPD could have led a German 'New Deal' that would have been as great a success as Roosevelt's New Deal in America...." http://delong.typepad.com/sdj/2006/10/socialism_with_.html 2006-10-30
- Chad Bown: Economics and policy in the Age of Trump http://voxeu.org/content/economics-and-policy-age-trump
- Rachael Ray: Chickpea and Tomato Penne Pasta http://www.rachaelray.com/recipe/chickpea-and-tomato-penne-pasta/
And Over Here:
- 天安門廣場: June 4, 1989 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/%E5%A4%A9%E5%AE%89%E9%96%80%E5%BB%A3%E5%A0%B4-june-4-1989.html
- Links for the Week of June 4, 2011 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/links-for-the-week-of-june-4-2011.html
- Ten Years Ago in Grasping Reality: June 4, 2007 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/ten-years-ago-in-grasping-reality-june-4-2007.html
- Hoisted from June 4, 2007: Con Artist Guenter Grass Surfaces in the Pages of the New Yorker http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/hoisted-from-june-4-2007-con-artist-guenter-grass-surfaces-in-the-pages-of-the-new-yorker.html
- Hoisted from Ten Years Ago: Back When I Was Much More Optimistic About New Media and the Public Sphere... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/highlighted-hoisted-from-ten-years-ago-back-when-i-was-much-more-optimistic-about-new-media-and-the-public-sphere.html
- Hoisted from the Archives from June 3, 2007: I Like Barack Obama's Health Care Plan http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/hoisted-from-the-archives-from-june-3-2007-i-like-barack-obamas-health-care-plan.html
- Grasping Reality 10 Years Ago: June 3, 2007 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/grasping-reality-10-years-ago-june-3-2007.html
- Weekend Reading/Hoisted: Nine from Fritz Stern's Memoirs http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/weekend-readinghoisted-nine-from-fritz-sterns-memoirs.html
- Weekend Reading: Leon Trotsky's Not-Entirely-Reliable-Narrator View of Lenin's New Economic Policy of the 1920s http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/weekend-reading-leon-trotskys-not-entirely-reliable-narrator-view-of-lenins-new-economic-policy-of-the-1920s.html
- Weekend Reading: Corey Robin: Second Edition of The Reactionary Mind now available for order http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/weekend-reading-corey-robin-second-edition-of-the-reactionary-mind-now-available-for-order.html
- For the Weekend: Walt Whitman (1865): When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom’d... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/for-the-weekend-walt-whitman-1865-when-lilacs-last-in-the-dooryard-bloomd.html
- Comment of the Day: Robert Waldmann: Why Is the FOMC So Certain the U.S. Is "Essentially at Full Employment"?: "Two things. One small and one very dubious..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/comment-of-the-day-robert-waldmann-_why-is-the-fomc-so-certain-the-us-is-essentially-at-full-employment_-two-thi.html
- Dead from Behind the Iron Curtain: Albert Glotzer: Stalin’s Place in History (1953): "Assessing the Social Role of the Great Assassin..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/dead-from-behind-the-iron-curtain-albert-glotzer-_stalins-place-in-history-1953_-assessing-the-social-role-of-th.html
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Duncan Black: Trump's Worldview: "If I am confronted with one more piece of serious 'journalism' about what Trump Thinks ..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/live-from-the-orange-haired-baboon-cage-duncan-black-_trumps-worldview_-if-i-am-confronted-with-one-more-piece-of-se.html
- Should-Read: Reuters: Fed's Harker Still Sees Two More Interest Rate Hikes in 2017: "Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Friday that the U.S. central bank remains on track..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-this-is-one-of-the-iron-laws-of-bureaucracy-whenever-an-incumbent-in-an-office-appoints-a-chair-of-the-sear.html
- Must-Read: Luciano Floridi: A fallacy that will hinder advances in artificial intelligence: "The best definition of AI was written in 1955 by US computer scientist John McCarthy and colleagues..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/must-read-there-are-many-inconsistent-and-wildly-different-definitions-of-artificial-intelligence-here-are-two-useful.html
Perhaps Worth Looking at...