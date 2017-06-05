...The more I see Donald Trump moving toward conflict rather than cooperation, the more I worry about him harming his presidency and its effects on most of us.

Dalio appears to be gaining more clarity on Trump. In March, he said that he had more questions than answers about the president’s brand of populism—and that the most important thing to watch was how conflict is handled. The founder of the $160 billion Bridgewater Associates said Trump’s decision last week to exit the Paris climate accord... is the latest example of the president’s approach to conflict. “Every week is telling in that regard,” he said Monday. “This next week will be no different.” The billionaire also spoke up last month, after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, who previously served as Bridgewater’s general counsel for three years. Comey was a man of "high principles operating in a low-principles environment," he said.

Dalio, who said in December that the Trump era could “ignite animal spirits” and attract productive capital, began souring on the leader after he banned visitors from several mostly Muslim countries and proposed border taxes on Mexican goods...