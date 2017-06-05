« Monday Smackdown: Donald Trump as a Reichstag in Search of a Fire | Main | »

Should-Read: Katia Porzecanski: Ray Dalio Is Changing His Mind About Donald Trump: "'When faced with the choices between what’s good for the whole and what’s good for the part, and between harmony and conflict, he has a strong tendency to choose the part and conflict... https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-06-05/dalio-concerned-by-consequences-of-trump-s-pursuit-of-conflict

...The more I see Donald Trump moving toward conflict rather than cooperation, the more I worry about him harming his presidency and its effects on most of us.

Dalio appears to be gaining more clarity on Trump. In March, he said that he had more questions than answers about the president’s brand of populism—and that the most important thing to watch was how conflict is handled. The founder of the $160 billion Bridgewater Associates said Trump’s decision last week to exit the Paris climate accord... is the latest example of the president’s approach to conflict. “Every week is telling in that regard,” he said Monday. “This next week will be no different.” The billionaire also spoke up last month, after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, who previously served as Bridgewater’s general counsel for three years. Comey was a man of "high principles operating in a low-principles environment," he said.

Dalio, who said in December that the Trump era could “ignite animal spirits” and attract productive capital, began souring on the leader after he banned visitors from several mostly Muslim countries and proposed border taxes on Mexican goods...

June 05, 2017 at 09:10 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

