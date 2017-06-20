Reading List for an Ungiven Course: The "Classical" Mediterranean Economy

It looks to me as though I should admit (to myself at least) that I am unlikely to ever teach my course the "classical" Mediterranean economy. Thus it is time for me to move it to the Assignment Desk--things that I really wish other people work on.
Here is the skeleton of the reading list: things that I think must be on it.
They all, of course, require ancillary follow-on pieces developing, applying, and critiquing each of the principal authors' arguments. In addition, many of them are sufficiently difficult and demanding that they require a preparatory warm-up reading or two as well. All of those are absent:
Jared Diamond (1987): The Invention of Agriculture: The Worst Mistake in the History of the Human Race http://delong.typepad.com/sdj/2005/09/the_malthusian_.html
Rick Steckel (2008): Biological Measures of the Standard of Living http://www.aeaweb.org/articles.php?doi=10.1257/jep.22.1.129
Moses Finley (1954): The World of Odysseus http://delong.typepad.com/finleyodysseus.pdf http://amzn.to/2rQxFhI
Moses Finley (1965): Technical Innovation and Economic Progress in the Ancient World http://www.jstor.org/stable/2591872
William Baumol (1990): Entrepreneurship: Productive, Unproductive, and Destructive http://delong.typepad.com/baumol-1990-entrepreneurship.pdf
Aldo Schiavone (2002): The End of the Past http://amzn.to/2rzcJfI
Moses Finley (1973): The Ancient Economy http://delong.typepad.com/files/finleythe-ancient-economy.pdf http://amzn.to/2ryMiqj
Peter Temin (2013): The Roman Market Economy http://delong.typepad.com/temin2013.pdf http://amzn.to/2rz7E6Y
Paul Seabright (2010): The Company of Strangers: A Natural History of Economic Life http://amzn.to/2tp56K6
H.N. Turteltaub (2001): Over the Wine-Dark Sea http://amzn.to/2rzelGs
James Davidson (1998) Courtesans and Fishcakes: The Consuming Passions of Classical Athens http://amzn.to/2sSzn6F
Aristotle (350 BC): The Necessity of Slavery http://delong.typepad.com/egregious_moderation/2009/04/aristotle-on-the-necessity-of-slavery.html
Karl Polanyi (1957): Aristotle Discovers the Economy http://delong.typepad.com/polanyi-aristotle.pdf
Karl Polanyi (1957): The Economy as Instituted Process http://delong.typepad.com/polanyiinstituted-process.pdf
Bryan Ward-Perkins (2006): The Fall of Rome and the End of Civilization http://amzn.to/2to4Wma
Erich Auerbach (1953): Mimesis: The Representation of Reality in Western Literature http://amzn.to/2sSpHZH, chs. 1-6
Perry Anderson (1974) Passages from Antiquity to Feudalism http://amzn.to/2sLyyMD
And a very few scattered notes:
Notes: Polanyi: Aristotle Discovers the Economy http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/notes-polanyi-aristotle-discovers-the-economy-hoisted-from-the-archives.html
Notes for "Aristotle and Finley": Making Sense of Slow Pre-Industrial Technological Advance http://delong.typepad.com/sdj/2014/01/notes-for-aristotle-and-finley-making-sense-of-slow-pre-industrial-technological-advance.html
- Aristotle and Finley (key) https://www.icloud.com/keynote/0ZlslVp11hMCkX7-KbOniyOiA
Thinking About Aristotle of Stagira and Moses Finley http://delong.typepad.com/sdj/2011/01/hoisted-from-the-archives-thinking-about-aristotle-of-stagira-and-moses-finley.html