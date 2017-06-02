« | Main | »

Should-Read: Ben Thompson: Blue Apron Files for IPO, Network Effects and Customer Acquisition Costs, Uber Concerns: "I did find this bit in The Information article interesting... https://stratechery.com/2017/blue-apron-files-for-ipo-network-effects-and-customer-acquisition-costs-uber-concerns/

...In fact, smaller rivals like Lyft can spend a lot less money per ride in order to attract enough drivers to serve the company’s customers. That’s because it needs only a fraction of the number of drivers that Uber does, and it can get by with more part-time drivers versus Uber, which needs as many full-time drivers as possible to meet its customers’ demand.

Part-time drivers are the marginal supply I was referring to above, and Lyft reported last year that 82% of its drivers work fewer than 20 hours a week; it’s possible that it is these part-time drivers, exposed to Uber’s relentless rate cuts but ineligible for its high-volume bonuses, are what has kept Lyft (which generally monetizes better on a per-ride basis, in part because of tips) alive. If so—and again, there is very thin information here—that would be for Uber a truly large penalty for a lack of financial controls and properly calculated unit economics...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787