..."In any community in America, if Mr. anticrat424 refused to identify himself, he would be ignored and frozen out of the civic problem-solving process. But on the Internet, Mr. anticrat424 is continually elevated to the podium, where he can have his angriest thoughts amplified through cyberspace as often as he wishes. He can call people the vilest names and that hate-mongering, too, will be amplified for all the world to see..." Tom Grubisich says that it is time for another weblogger ethics panel....

[Yet] on February 8, 2005, I opened my virtual Washington Post to find Post reporters Jonathan Weisman and Ben White writing that a series of calculations made by me, Dean Baker, and Paul Krugman were "absurd... they ignore global economic growth and investment in countries unaffected by the demographic slowdown," according to people whom Jonathan Weisman and Ben White described as "White House economists."...

Every political appointee Ph.D. economist who had an office in the White House on February 8, 2005 has denied that they did or would characterize Dean's, Paul's, and my arguments as "absurd"—wrong (I don't think they are), but not absurd.

Jonathan Weisman and Ben White are taking these people—let's call them AntiEconomists424—and they are elevating them to a podium, where they can have their angry thoughts amplified through cyberspace and print space as often as they wish, amplified for all the world to see. Grubisich says that "In any community in America, if Mr. anticrat424 refused to identify himself, he would be ignored and frozen out of the civic problem-solving process."... AntiEconomists424 refused to identify themselves, but the Washington Post gave them a podium and a megaphone. Moreover, White and Weisman hook up a huge amount of additional juice to AntiEconomists424's amplifier: They tell us that AntiEconomists424 are important people! They work for the White House! Never mind that they are too ashamed of what they are saying to take the professional hit that would be involved if they were to reveal their identity.... But for some reason Grubisich doesn't want to talk about the misbehavior of thug-enabling-reporters like Weisman and White, does he...