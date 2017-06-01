« Ten Years Ago on Grasping Reality: June 1, 2007... | Main | »

Should-Read: Bridget Ansel: Venture capital’s gender gap is costly for firms and the economy: "The absence of women in VC firms, of course, trickles down into the success of female entrepreneurs... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/venture-capitals-gender-gap-is-costly-for-firms-and-the-economy/

...Women-led startup companies comprised less than 5 percent of venture capital deals last year.... [Gompers and Wang] find that firms with a senior female investor are more likely to invest in portfolio companies founded by women.... [Other] firms might overlook viable opportunities or suffer from stale thinking or costly mistakes due to a lack of different perspectives.... If each of the partners of venture capital firms had had a daughter instead of a son (and thus were more likely to hire female partners), then an additional $4.5 billion could have been raised by firms’ portfolio companies between 1990 to 2010...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

