Should-Read: Bridget Ansel: Venture capital’s gender gap is costly for firms and the economy: "The absence of women in VC firms, of course, trickles down into the success of female entrepreneurs... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/venture-capitals-gender-gap-is-costly-for-firms-and-the-economy/
...Women-led startup companies comprised less than 5 percent of venture capital deals last year.... [Gompers and Wang] find that firms with a senior female investor are more likely to invest in portfolio companies founded by women.... [Other] firms might overlook viable opportunities or suffer from stale thinking or costly mistakes due to a lack of different perspectives.... If each of the partners of venture capital firms had had a daughter instead of a son (and thus were more likely to hire female partners), then an additional $4.5 billion could have been raised by firms’ portfolio companies between 1990 to 2010...