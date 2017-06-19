Should-Read: Heather Boushey: The unfortunate power of stereotypes: "If stereotypes lead judges to snap judgements that are racially biased... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/the-unfortunate-power-of-stereotypes/
...then they almost certainly will have an impact in other important areas where such arbitrary decisions could be made. A better understanding of how these stereotypes can be broken down and eliminated will help create policies that lessen such racially inequitable outcomes...