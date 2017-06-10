Should-Read: Kavya Vaghul: Weekend reading: the “real-live experiment” edition: "Monetary policy can help increase consumption through redistributing income across households...
...JOLTS... came out this week.... Is inequality affecting global macroeconomic and financial stability? Salvatore Morelli explores.... Kansas’s state legislature voted to increase taxes, overriding the $1.2 billion in tax cuts ordered by Governor Sam Brownback.... The poorest Americans pay a surprisingly high percent of their income in taxes.... Corporate governance reform has seen mixed results, argues John Matsusaka.... Carola Binder takes a closer look at labor market trends that help explain why the United States continues to experience low core inflation..."
