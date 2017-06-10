« For the Weekend... | Main | Procrastinating on June 10, 2017 »

Should-Read: Kavya Vaghul: Weekend reading: the “real-live experiment” edition: "Monetary policy can help increase consumption through redistributing income across households...

...JOLTS... came out this week.... Is inequality affecting global macroeconomic and financial stability? Salvatore Morelli explores.... Kansas’s state legislature voted to increase taxes, overriding the $1.2 billion in tax cuts ordered by Governor Sam Brownback.... The poorest Americans pay a surprisingly high percent of their income in taxes.... Corporate governance reform has seen mixed results, argues John Matsusaka.... Carola Binder takes a closer look at labor market trends that help explain why the United States continues to experience low core inflation..."

...JOLTS... came out this week.... Is inequality affecting global macroeconomic and financial stability? Salvatore Morelli explores.... Kansas’s state legislature voted to increase taxes, overriding the $1.2 billion in tax cuts ordered by Governor Sam Brownback.... The poorest Americans pay a surprisingly high percent of their income in taxes.... Corporate governance reform has seen mixed results, argues John Matsusaka.... Carola Binder takes a closer look at labor market trends that help explain why the United States continues to experience low core inflation..."

June 10, 2017 at 11:50 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

Recently...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |

Probably Worth Reading...

Definitely Worth Reading...

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787