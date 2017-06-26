Should-Read: Lane Kenworthy and Ive Marx: In-Work Poverty in the United States: "In-work poverty became a prominent policy issue in the United States... http://ftp.iza.org/dp10638.pdf
...long before the term itself acquired any meaning and relevance in other industrialized countries. With America’s embrace of an employment-centered antipoverty strategy, the working poor have become even more of an issue. This paper reviews some key trends, drivers and policy issues. How much in-work poverty is there in the United States? How does the US compare to other rich democracies? Has America’s in-work poverty rate changed over time? Who are the in-work poor? What are the main drivers of levels and changes in in-work poverty? Finally, what are the prospects for America’s working poor going forward?...