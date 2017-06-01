Should-Read: Larry Summers is not happy with Steve Mnuchin or Gary Cohn. I suspect that he has not registered the transformation of Goldman Sachs that took place with its shift away from relationship banking to trading plus adoption of the corporate form. High standards of integrity are an asset only if you are both playing a much-repeated game and have the mental discipline to be not short-term but long-term greedy. That last, especially, is very hard.

Larry Summers: What History Tells Us about Trump’s Budget Fantasy: "The Trump economic team has not engaged in serious analysis or been in dialogue... http://larrysummers.com/2017/05/30/what-history-tells-us-about-trumps-budget-fantasy/