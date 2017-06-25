Should-Read: Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “If you liked those links, check out these” edition: "Discrimination in the U.S. labor market is a very real thing... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-if-you-liked-those-links-check-out-these-edition/
...The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates last week believing that inflation will soon increase.... Heather Boushey talks to former Administrator of the Wage and Hour Division of the U.S. Department of Labor David Weil about... the “fissured workplace”.... Senate Republicans introduce a health care bill this week.... The proposed acquisition of Whole Foods Market Inc. by Amazon.com Inc. has the potential to reduce prices for consumers in the short run. That would make it seem like a success under current antitrust law. Lina Khan argues that standard no longer makes sense.... Grep Ip argues the U.S. economy needs more companies will to take a flyer on investment.... “Ultimately, the Fed sees the risks associated with undershooting the natural rate of unemployment as greater than those of low inflation,” writes Tim Duy.... The United States is on the precipice of some significant demographic changes.... An interactive history of U.S. labor force participation” by Austin Clemens and Nick Bunker...