Should-Read: Nick Bunker: Weekend Reading: Shifting Targets Edition: "Some critics of the disability insurance system in the United States think it is too easy to access... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-shifting-targets-edition/
...New research finds, in fact, the opposite. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday.... Perhaps it’s time to rethink the current targeting regime. Seventeen percent of workers in the United States have unpredictable, variable schedules.... The Kansas supply-side tax cut experiment failed. Understanding why it failed is important given that the same model underlies the proposed tax reform of the Trump administration...