Should-Read: Simon Wren-Lewis: GE2017 and the Stages of Leaver Grief: "The EU knows that No Deal would be a disaster for the UK... https://mainlymacro.blogspot.com/2017/06/the-stages-of-leaver-grief.html

...Their overriding objective is to ensure the UK will be worse off under Brexit, not as some punishment but to ensure EU survival. Given that No Deal will be so much worse for the UK than the EU, and as the clock is already ticking, the EU are in a position where they can pretty well dictate terms. To the extent that this is a game, we lost it the moment Article 50 was triggered. The EU negotiations are still very important, but for the UK it is more a matter of making choices rather than extracting concessions. There are many kinds of Brexit. In thinking about who would be the best negotiator for the UK, the most important question to ask is who would make the right choices. Theresa May, by focusing so much on immigration and the European court, has already made two very bad decisions. She seems to be rather good at bad decisions. Personal qualities matter to a lesser extent, but success involves empathy and trust, not obstinacy. Unfortunately much of the country is still lost to the fiction that the negotiations are a battle of wills where the UK can emerge victorious if it is stubborn enough...

June 05, 2017 at 05:31 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787