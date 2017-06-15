Should-Read: So has anybody ever produced a CalTech freshman level lecture on why spin-1/2 particles obey Fermi-Dirac statistics? Bose-Einstein statistics I kinda sorta get why, but Fermi-Dirac... http://amzn.to/2rl3GyE
David Goodstein: Richard Feynman: "Feynman was a truly great teacher... prided himself on being able to devise ways to explain even the most profound ideas to beginning students...
...Once, I said to him, "Dick, explain to me, so that I can understand it, why spin one-half particles obey Fermi-Dirac statistics." Sizing up his audience perfectly, Feynman said, "I'll prepare a freshman lecture on it." But he came back a few days later to say, "I couldn't do it. I couldn't reduce it to the freshman level. That means we don't really understand it."...