Should-Read: Who loses disability insurance when it’s harder to apply? Disabled people:

Nick Bunker: Who loses disability insurance when it’s harder to apply?: "What actually happened when the closest Social Security field offices closed and the cost of applying increased?... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/who-loses-disability-insurance-when-its-harder-to-apply/

...The number of applications dropped quite a bit, 11 percent after a few quarters, and stayed at that lower level. At the same time, the number of recipients of disability insurance in ZIP codes near the closed field offices dropped 13 percent and also remained low. The fact that the number of recipients dropped more than the number of applicants—the difference is statistically significant—means that the people not applying were more likely to have been accepted if they had applied. Deshpande and Li also find that the field office closings discouraged people with lower education levels and low earnings levels from applying...

June 13, 2017

