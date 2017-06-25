Stalinists Gonna Stalin: Hoisted from 2007: Michael Berube is back, eviscerating Alexander Cockburn and Edward Herman, those notorious stooges-in-search-of-a-Stalin: Michael Berube (2007): How Do I Sleep?: "My position on Iraq four years ago hasn't led me to wonder how much responsibility I have for the war. I opposed the war, and no, I'm not sorry about that.... Perhaps you think this is just sloppy Alex Cockburn making a sloppy mistake... http://crookedtimber.org/2007/03/26/how-do-i-sleep/
...But this kind of thing has been going on for almost five years now, and there's no mistake about it. In the US, the Z/Counterpunch left didn't care much for people who wanted the antiwar movement to be as broad as possible; they took it as their task to make sure that the political ground for the antiwar movement would be as narrow as possible, and to that end, they made a point of describing people like me and Michael Walzer and Todd Gitlin and Marc Cooper and David Corn (all of whom opposed war but favored UN inspections and/or no-fly zones and/or revised sanctions) as supporters of war in Iraq. I pointed this out in late 2002, in response to Ed Herman's first Z essay on "The Cruise Missile Left"...