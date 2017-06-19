Ten Years Ago at Grasping Reality: June 14-June 19, 2017

A bunch of stuff. This is, I think, the most worth reading. It's a big problem. It's a big problem that we have had ever since Newt Gingrich launched his assault on the George H.W. Bush GOP, and the George H.W. Bush GOP responded by surrendering unconditionally:
- A Proposed Pecking Order for Honest Conservatives http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/a_proposed_peck.html: As far as honest conservatives are concerned, it's a difficult question. Those I usually suggest... I find dismissed as "not typical conservatives. We want a representative of the conservative point of view. Someone like Larry Kudlow or Ramesh Ponnuru."... Those who reject my advice are (as is almost always true) making a mistake.... We want an "honest conservative"--a conservative intellectual adversary we can respect, who is also intelligent. But their first move is to define a "conservative" as a public supporter of the Bush regime and its deeds. That means, I think, that they are searching the empty set. Slavoj Zizek applied this to the puppet regimes of Eastern Europe under the iron curtain: "The Trilemma: Of the three features—-personal honesty, sincere support of the regime, and intelligence—-it was possible to combine only two, never all three. If one was honest and supportive, one was not very bright; if one was bright and supportive, one was not honest; if one was honest and bright, one was not supportive..." But it applies just as well to the Bush regime...
- Paul Krugman Writes About Trade and inequality http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/paul_krugman_wr.html: Paul Krugman writes about the link between expanding trade--especially between the U.S. and China--and rising income and wealth inequality within the United States. I find myself skeptical. Yes, China is exporting a lot of goods that it produces using low-skill labor. But if those goods were to be produced here in the United States, they would be produced with higher-skil labor and with lots of capital. The key question is how has the shift in economic activity created by expanding trade affected the demand for different kinds of labor and capital here in the United States...
Whiskeyfire: "If your "underlying beliefs or theories" made you stick your d--- in the blender, even "reluctantly," and you haven't thoroughly reassessed these concepts, I frankly don't want to hear your advice about what to do with the weed whacker..."