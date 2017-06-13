Ten Years Ago in Grasping Reality: June 11-13, 2007

Two very much worth highlighting and hoisting:
- Is It Really Harder to Make the Case for Free Trade These Days? http://delong.typepad.com/sdj/2007/04/is_it_really_ha.html: I think I have answers: (1) The kinds of win-win deals that Paul says we don't make are in fact deals that Democratic presidents do make--when they aren't blocked from making them, that is...
- FoucaultAlthusserDerridaJameson http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/foucaultalthuss.html
- Yet somehow Zizek has never managed to be both honest and bright since the fall of communism—I think because now one cannot be all of honest, bright, and non-supportive of the régime: Slavoj Zizek: The Trilemma: "The Dreams of Others: Of the three features—-personal honesty, sincere support of the régime, and intelligence—-it was possible to combine only two, never all three. If one was honest and supportive, one was not very bright; if one was bright and supportive, one was not honest; if one was honest and bright, one was not supportive..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/the_trilemma.html
- Nine Links for 2007-06-14 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/links_for_20070_12.html, of which the most interesting is: Julian Dibbell: The Life of the Chinese Gold Farmer http://www.nytimes.com/2007/06/17/magazine/17lootfarmers-t.html
- "Connecticut for Lieberman" Party Demands Lieberman's Resignation http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/connecticut_for.html
- Free or Common or Shared Speech http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/free_or_common_.html: Aaron Swartz is a national treasure.... http://linguafranca.mirror.theinfo.org/
- Not Your Father's Microcomputer http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/not_your_father.html: Damn! Apples are getting reliable! "bradford% uptime 11:05 up 48 days 18:10, 2 users..."
- Inflation in China? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/inflation_in_ch.html
- Procrastination City! http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/procrastination.html
- Battling Apocalypses Department: Mitt the Apostate... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/battling_apocal.html: Wonkette directs us to the International Herald Tribune.... "Grover said some of his radio listeners were astounded. 'They were just in disbelief, saying, 'That's not true; Jesus is coming back to Missouri'"...
- Sean Carroll and Coauthors Are... Boltzmann's Brain! http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/sean_carroll_an.html
- Nine Links for 2007-06-13 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/links_for_20070_11.html
- The Simple Analytics of Progressive Redistribution http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/the_simple_anal.html: "Some of us were lucky to have Robert Waldmann http://rjwaldmann.blogspot.com/2007/06/possible-efficiency-gains-due-to-taxes.html in an adjoining room on the third floor of Weld Hall our freshman year..."
- U.S. Air Traffic http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/us_air_traffic.html
- Daniel W. Drezner: Regarding Norman Finkelstein http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/daniel_w_drezne.html: Daniel Drezner thinks that DePaul has denied Norman Finkelstein tenure for invalid reasons...
- Bush's Watch Stolen in Albanian Crowd? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/bushs_watch_sto.html: Faisal Jawdat emails that Bruce Schneier thinks some Albanian pickpocket stole Bush's watch...
- Does a Financial Institution Have a Fiduciary Duty to Someone Else's Shareholders? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/does_a_financia.html: "Called 'scheme liability', the issue has become a litmus test for the Bush administration’s business policies. Securities-law practitioners have called it the most important case in a generation..."
- Jim Hamilton on Recent Employment Data http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/jim_hamilton_on.html: There is a big puzzle: Why should the BED and the CES have strikingly different seasonal patterns? I can't think of a reason...
- Looking Worse and Worse for DePaul... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/looking_worse_a.html: DePaul's denial of tenure to Mehrene Larudee stinks...
- DeLong Smackdown Watch http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/delong_smackdow.html: Hoisted from comments: Patrick Nielsen Hayden is irate...